Caper Aeolian Islands PDO: 13 tons seized without traceability

In Sicily, the Nas seized 13 tons of Aeolian PDO capers without the required traceability.

Manuela

In Sicily they have been seizes more than 13 tons from Caper of the Aeolian Islands After: the necessary was missing traceability. And to think that these Capers of the Aeolian Islands have only been a DOP for a year or so (from May 2020 in practice). However, there is someone who tries to sell fakes as a product of protected origin.

The controls of the Carabinieri of the Nas of Catania they discovered the presence of capers of dubious origin stacked in barrels, ready to be sold as a caper of the Aeolian Islands. The checks focused on a canned food industry and a wholesale fruit and vegetable company based in Lipari.

capers

In the barrels the Carabinieri have found capers without an indication of origin. For this reason they have seized 13 tons of capers. In the meantime, the owners of the two companies have been reported to the Prosecutor’s Office: the possible accusation could be that of commercial fraud.

Most of the kidnapping took place incanned food industry, which would be authorized to process and store the Dop Caper as required by the regulations that have been approved by the EU.

The Carabinieri of the Nas of Catania pointed out that they had found several in the premises drums without commercial indications of the food product contained In addition, the operator had not been able to document the origin of the product. For this reason the goods were seized (13 tons) and the owner was reported.

The second check took place in a smaller wholesaling company. In this specific case, stems of capers with indication of origin from Morocco, Syria and Tunisia, for a total of 300 kg. Also in this case the seizure and the denunciation took place.

