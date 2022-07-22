Capital Festival: schedules, transport, music, activities and everything you need to know

The Capital Festival will close this weekend the celebration of the 500th anniversary of the founding of the islet of San Juan.

The organizers have highlighted that it will be a great cultural, sports, gastronomic and artistic event.

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to attend:

When is?

The Capital Festival will be held this weekend from Friday, July 22, to Monday, July 25.

The first event is scheduled for this Friday at 8:00 in the morning, with the arrival of the ARC Glora frigate, from Colombia, at Pier 4.

Meanwhile, the closure will be in charge of Vico C.at 9:30 pm on Monday.

A lot of people go there?

The Municipality of San Juan The event is expected to attract an average of 30,000 people daily, with a direct economic impact of more than $5.5 million.

How to get?

– Collective transport: It will operate from 12:00 noon to 1:00 a.m.

Two departure points: Hiram Bithorn Stadium and the Sacred Heart Urban Train Station

Can you park in those two places? Yes.

Cost: $5, cash. It will allow transportation to and from the event.

Where to buy the boarding band? At the Hiram Bithorn Stadium ticket office or at the Sagrado Corazón Urbano Train station. It must be the same day they attend the Capital Festival.

Where do they leave you? In the Treasury Department.

Last outbound trip? 9:00 pm

Where to board back? In Urban Bay

– Are you a resident of Old San Juan?

If you have the authorized stamp, in case there is vehicular congestion at the entrance to the islet, you can use the exclusive lane of the Metropolitan Bus Authority (AMA).

– Where to park if I go in my vehicle?

The parking lots managed by the municipality —La Puntilla, Covadonga and Salvation Army— will operate from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m., with the regular rate of $5 to be paid in cash.

Department of the Treasury: it has 300 spaces and is free of charge. Schedule? From 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m.

Docks 11 to 14: it will be another free alternative and will operate from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m.

Parking lots at Paseo Portuario, Doña Fela, La Cochera and Plaza del Quinto Centenario, also known as Tótem, will operate with regular rates and hours.

Parking outside of Old San Juan: The Underground of the Convalescence Plaza in Río Piedras will operate from 12:00 noon to 1:00 am at a cost of $3. You can take the Tren Urbano at the Río Piedras station and go directly to the transfer point at the Sagrado Corazón station.

– Other transportation methods

AMA and Three Urban: will operate extended hours until 12:00 am, they will be charging their regular rate. Service lines 21, T-3, T-5, among others, will operate extended hours until 11:00 pm towards the Sagrado Corazón station with their regular rate.

will operate extended hours until 12:00 am, they will be charging their regular rate. Service lines 21, T-3, T-5, among others, will operate extended hours until 11:00 pm towards the Sagrado Corazón station with their regular rate. Do you ride a bike? The town reported that the Ciclovía is newly conditioned and available.

The town reported that the Ciclovía is newly conditioned and available. UBER: The application will remain in function and will depend on the traffic rotation for arrival or pick-up access, as established by the Municipal Police.

The application will remain in function and will depend on the traffic rotation for arrival or pick-up access, as established by the Municipal Police. Maritime from Cataño: HMS Ferries will have 3 additional boats available to those that operate the route on a regular schedule. These will make trips from Cataño to San Juan and vice versa, with their regular rate in an extended schedule. In addition, the AcuaExpreso service will have an additional boat to the one that regularly operates the route from Cataño to San Juan. It will also be operating extended hours.

training ships

For the Capital Festival, the presence of five school ships from countries in the Americas was confirmed.

“Glory” of Colombia: it will arrive on Friday at 8:00 am and will be at Pier 4. It will depart on Monday, at 5:00 pm

it will arrive on Friday at 8:00 am and will be at Pier 4. It will depart on Monday, at 5:00 pm “Cuauhtemoc” from Mexico: it will arrive on Friday at 10:00 am and will be at Pier 1. It will depart on Tuesday, at 12:00 noon.

it will arrive on Friday at 10:00 am and will be at Pier 1. It will depart on Tuesday, at 12:00 noon. “Juan Bautista Cambiaso” from the Dominican Republic: between Pier 2 and 3.

between Pier 2 and 3. “Captain Miranda” of Uruguay: will arrive Friday at 2:00 pm and will be at Pier 3. Will depart Wednesday at 10:00 am

will arrive Friday at 2:00 pm and will be at Pier 3. Will depart Wednesday at 10:00 am “White Swan” from Brazil: will arrive Friday at 11:00 am and will be at Pier 3. Departs Monday at 10:00 am

The interested public will be able to visit the ships and get to know these impressive ships in detail, on Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The moment of arrival is very showy, in which the crew of the boats dress up and go out on deck.

San Juan 500 Regatta

For the first time, the entire San Juan Bay will be used for sailing competitions. From the boardwalk of Cataño to the port of San Juan, regattas will be held on Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The regatta will be divided into three categories: children, youth and adults.

These activities may be visible from the Convention District, where the children’s competitions will be held, the docks of San Juan, El Morro and, if weather conditions allow it, the sailing boats will also travel to the Escambrón area.

The sailboats will be traveling from Fajardo to San Juan on Saturday, July 23, and are expected to arrive in San Juan Bay at 9:00 am.

The Big Sailing categories that will be participating are: IC-24 and O’Day Mariner 19. The Small Sailing categories are: ICLA4; ICLA6; Sunfish Open; 420; OptimistGreen; Optimist Advance; OpenBic; Hobie Wave.

Competitions will be held under international rules. For this reason, there will be juries from the International Federation that will travel to Puerto Rico to evaluate and verify them. The jurors will be: Thomas Rinda, St. Petersburg, Florida; Alfred M “Pat” Bailey from the Virgin Islands and Donald Makowiecki from New England.

Itinerary of artistic shows

During the four days that the Capital Festival lasts, there will be a large stage in the 500-year-old Park, located in front of Pier 3 and in a vacant lot right next to the Sheraton Hotel.

Friday, July 22

6:00 pm – Dominican Republic Shows

Dominican Republic Shows 7:00 p.m. – fill it up

fill it up 9:00 pm – Victor Manuelle

Saturday, July 23

2:00 p.m. – Tamboricua

Tamboricua 4:00 p.m. – Residential Luis Llorens Torres Adult Band

Residential Luis Llorens Torres Adult Band 6:00 pm – Atabal

Atabal 7:30 pm – VF7

VF7 8:30 pm – Limit- 21

Limit- 21 10:00 pm – India

Sunday, July 24

2:00 p.m. – caico pump

caico pump 3:30 pm – Guarayson

Guarayson 4:30 pm – San Juan 500 Regatta Award

San Juan 500 Regatta Award 5:30 pm – Apollo 1027

Apollo 1027 6:00 pm – Mariachi Jalisco and Ballet Citlali

Mariachi Jalisco and Ballet Citlali 7:00 p.m. – they are divas

they are divas 8:30 pm – cauty

cauty 9:15 p.m. – Eix

Eix 10:00 pm – Mania Group

Monday, July 25

2:00 p.m. – Improvisation Theater

Improvisation Theater 2:30 pm – Children’s pump and barrels

Children’s pump and barrels 3:30 pm – Chocolate Orta

Chocolate Orta 5:00 pm – troupe of talents

troupe of talents 7:00 p.m. – Algarete

Algarete 8:30 pm – Lisa M

Lisa M 9:30 pm – Vico C.

Ready for this weekend? Here is the itinerary of events and artists that will be from this Friday, July 22 to Monday, July 25. #FestivalCapital

Craft

– Municipality of San Juan: July 22 to 25 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Colon Square

Main Square:

Eugenio Maria de Hostos Square

– Tourism Company: July 22 to 25 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

– Ballaja Market: July 23 to 24 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

It will be located in the Plaza del Quinto Centenario, in front of the Cultural Store (former ICP bookstore), Plaza San José, Plaza de la Beneficencia, and Plazas Jardín Norte and Sur of the Ballajá Barracks in San Juan.

People will be able to enjoy more than 250 cultural resources among plastic artists, artisans and non-profit organizations.

Attendees will appreciate a tribute to the master Ramon Lopez at the Cultural Store of the Institute of Puerto Rican Culture, as part of the celebration of the Month of Puerto Rican Crafts.

at the Cultural Store of the Institute of Puerto Rican Culture, as part of the celebration of the Month of Puerto Rican Crafts. Demonstrative workshops will also be offered during the activities, among other activities. Another attraction will be the recreational presentations and historical tours offered by the Fixed Regiment of Puerto Rico at the Casa Blanca Museum.

Art exhibitions

San Juan Bautista Gallery of the Art Museum , the exhibition “Mexican Codex, Memories and Knowledge” will be presented. It will be open to the public from Friday, July 15, 2022, at 7:00 p.m.

, the exhibition “Mexican Codex, Memories and Knowledge” will be presented. It will be open to the public from Friday, July 15, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. San Juan Museum The exhibition “Art, image and devotion: San Juan 500 years” will be presented at the Sala Campeche.

The exhibition “Art, image and devotion: San Juan 500 years” will be presented at the Sala Campeche. Oller Room “City in time, five centuries of artistic representation” will be shown.

“City in time, five centuries of artistic representation” will be shown. Pablo Casals Room, located in the Carnegie Library, the exhibition entitled “Pablo Casals: a tribute to San Juan in his 500 years” will be exhibited.

Gastronomic Route Mastercard

The Capital Festival will also serve to promote the gastronomic offer of Old San Juan. 25 restaurants will participate in the Mastercard Gastronomic Route and consumers will be able to obtain discounts and special offers by presenting a Mastercard credit card.

The restaurants and shops participating in this initiative will be: Ostracosa Outdoor Restaurant; Zombie; Restaurant Genesis; Azalea; Cafelab; Lord Palette; Moon Rest House; Pirate Pizza; Al Fred; Old 26; chocolate; The Hops Tavern; Iberian Corner; Spicy Caribbean; Waffle-era Tea Room; T•tuan Old San Juan; El Guarionex Coffee; The Turtle Bistro Bar; The Borikén Coffee Plantation; Chocobar Cortes; Here You Can; The Raw Wine; The Mezzanine; Don Ruiz Coffee; Y Loka Pineapple.

Route of the 500 years

During the four days that the festival lasts, there will be routes known as the Route of 500 Years, free of charge, with 20 spaces available on each route, at 10:00 am in Spanish and at 2:00 pm in English. For additional information about the tours, the public can contact the Tourism Office of the municipality of San Juan at 787-480-2910.