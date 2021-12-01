Capital gains, 18 clubs involved in business under Covisoc investigation

The case has now exploded with the investigation of the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office, but as is known Covisoc (Supervisory Commission on Professional Football Clubs) had already raised the alarm for capital gains in Serie A.

The commission, about a month ago, had targeted a series of transfer market operations that took place between 2019 and 2021 and which involved – among others – several Serie A club players, but also foreign clubs.

Capital gains is an issue that has caused much discussion in recent years, precisely because of the difficulty in establishing a clear parameter that assigns a market value to the players – often younger – who are exchanged between clubs to give breath to the income statement.

In the long list of companies – reported today by Tuttosport – there are clubs from the Italian top league, but also foreign clubs (more or less known), as well as clubs from lower divisions. This is the complete list.

Club Capital Gains Involved – The Complete List

A LEAGUE

Juventus

Naples

Genoa

Sampdoria

Empoli

B SERIES

SERIES C

D SERIES

ABROAD

Barcelona

Manchester City

Lugano

Marseille

Basel

Amiens

Lille

OTHER CLUBS

