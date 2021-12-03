Capital gains, Chiellini: “Investigations on Juve always amplified, we are used to” | News

The Juventus captain: “Investigations leave the time they find, we have to wait”

L’Prisma investigation on the financial statements of Juve continues to hold court, but Giorgio Chiellini he preaches calm and patience, pointing the finger at the uproar that is causing the case. “Investigations leave the time they find, we have to wait – the Juventus captain explained to Sky Sport -. By now we are used to that when we talk about Juve everything is amplified by a million“.

See also



Football

Juve, Prisma investigation: new search decree, investigating the sale of Ronaldo



“I spoke clearly on Tuesday, saying simple but important words. I didn’t say them first, but I reported what the coach said. Tuesday’s appeal was extended to those around me and to those who have supported us for a long time”, he said. added Chiellini, who then also spoke of the complicated moment that the team is going through.

“We have to be responsible, we have to commit ourselves and give something back to a club that has given us so much – he continued -. We also owe it to the fans and all the employees.” “We are all sorry to experience certain difficulties but we have the moral obligation to stay united because if we get out of them, each of us can come out strengthened”, he concluded.

See also



Football

Juve, Ronaldo’s “paper” at the center of the Prisma investigation: the prosecutor’s office ready to summon Mendes

