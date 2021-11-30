Capital gains, fast times and “ball” to the Sports Justice: there is the illicit risk | News

Sports

Capital gains, fast times and "ball" to the Sports Justice: there is the illicit risk

Investigators at work to match invoices issued with cash flows. And we always investigate the famous card “that must not exist”

The work is painstaking and will undoubtedly be meticulous. It’s about making sense of cash flows that seem without justification and that, this is the work of the investigators, they must find correspondence in the invoices issued. The accusation that is addressed to the Juventus, finished as known in the center of the investigation Prisma of the Prosecutor of Turin, is in fact that of invoicing for non-existent operations, that is, a way to improve the budget and which – writes the Corriere – for the judges would configure the existence of a “sick system” which, as emerged in recent days, would not only involve Juventus.

The investigation, from what transpires, it will be short and documents and findings will soon be forwarded to Sports Justice, who will then be called to do the math to understand – and it is not a small detail – if the offense of illicit occurs. A serious crime which, as such, could have serious consequences.

But this is a question that will be addressed in the coming days and is closely linked to the “famous card that doesn’t have to exist” they talk about in an interception Cherubs and the lawyer Cesare Gabasio and which could relate to overdue payments due to Cristiano Ronaldo and configure, according to the investigators, a hypothesis of “off-balance sheet debt”. Debt that, at a sporting level, could have changed the reporting to be presented for registration to the championship. After Cherubini and Arrivabene, in the next few hours it will be the lawyer Gabasio who will be heard and he, in particular, will be asked for the paper never found so far. What will come of it, we will find out. In the meantime, the investigation is proceeding swiftly and it cannot be absolutely excluded that it will spread like wildfire. With dramatic consequences for the entire Italian football system.

