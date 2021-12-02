Capital gains, from City to Gubbio: where are the players involved in Juve’s 42 operations

There are those who have remained with the acquiring company, those who have shared the loan, sometimes towards the transferor. Players of Serie A, B and C but also of foreign leagues: among the players involved in the forty-two operations that see the Juventus and they are at the center of the prosecutor’s investigations as part of the “prism” investigation, there is really a bit of everything. With one trait in common: the current market values, considering that we are talking about valuations that are in any case not objective, are much lower than those recorded at the time of the exchange. To cite a case, and referring to the portal Transfermarkt, as part of the Rovella affair, the young Portanova were valued respectively 10 and 8 million euros. Today they are worth 1 million and 250 thousand euros. Below are all the players involved and the teams they currently play for.

JUVENTUS-GENOA

Nicolò Rovella, Genoa-> Juventus € 18 million – Where is it now: at Genoa on loan from Juventus.

Manolo Portanova, Juventus-> Genoa 10 million euros. Where is he now: at Genoa.

Elia Petrelli, Juventus-> Genoa € 8 million. Where is he now: at Ascoli on loan from Genoa.

JUVENTUS-BARCELONA

Matheus Pereira Da Silva, Juventus-> Barcelona € 7.866 million. Where is it now: at Barcelona B.

Miralem Pjanic, Juventus-> Barcelona 60.842 million euros. Where is he now: at Besiktas on loan from Barcelona.

Arthur, Barcelona-> Juventus 72 million euros. Where is he now: at Juventus.

Alejandro Marques, Barcelona-> Juventus € 8.2 million. Where is he now: at Mirandés on loan from Juventus.

JUVENTUS-MANCHESTER CITY

Joao Cancelo, Juventus-> Manchester City 65 million euros. Where it is now: at Manchester City.

Pablo Moreno Taboada, Juventus-> Manchester City € 10 million. Where is he now: at Girona on loan from Manchester City.

Danilo, Manchester City-> Juventus 37 million euros. Where is he now: at Juventus.

Felix Andrade Correia, Manchester City-> Juventus € 10.508 million. Where is he now: at Parma on loan from Juventus.

JUVENTUS-SAMPDORIA

Emil Audero, Juventus-> Sampdoria 20 million euros. Where is he now: at Sampdoria.

Peeters Daouda, Sampdoria-> Juventus € 4 million. Where is it now: at Standard Liège on loan from Juventus.

Erasmo Mulè, Sampdoria-> Juventus 3.5 million euros. Where is he now: at Cesena on loan from Juventus.

Giacomo Vrioni, Sampdoria-> Juventus 3.88 million euros. Where is it now: at the WSG Swarovski Tirol on loan from Juventus.

Nicolò Francofonte, Juventus-> Sampdoria 1.7 million euros. Where is he now: at Gubbio on loan from Sampdoria.

Gerbi Erik, Juventus-> Sampdoria 1.3 million euros. Where he is now: at Politehnica Timișoara, on loan from Sampdoria.

Matteo Stoppa, Juventus-> Sampdoria € 1 million. Where is he now: at Juve Stabia, on loan from Sampdoria.

Michael Brentan, Juventus-> Sampdoria 0.225 million euros. Where is he now: at Pro Sesto, on loan from Sampdoria.

JUVENTUS-OLYMPIQUE MARSEILLE

Franco Tongya, Juventus-> OM € 8 million. Where is it now: at Olympique Marseille B.

Akè Marley, OM-> Juventus € 8 million. Where is it now: at Juventus Under 23.

JUVENTUS-LUGANO

Kevin Monzialo, Juventus-> Lugano 2.5 million euros. Where is it now: at Lugano.

Christopher Lungoyi, Lugano-> Juventus 2.5 million euros. Where is he now: at Lugano on loan from Juventus.

JUVENTUS-PRO VERCELLI

Giulio Parodi, Juventus-> Pro Vercelli 1.3 million euros. Where is it now: at Pro Vercelli.

Davide De Marino, Pro Vercelli-> Juventus € 1.5 million. Where is it now: at Juventus Under 23.

JUVENTUS-BASEL

Kaly Sène, Juventus-> Basel 4 million euros. Where is he now: at Grasshoppers on loan from Basel.

Albian Hajdari, Basel-> Juventus 4.3 million euros. Where is it now: at Juventus Primavera.

JUVENTUS-AMIENS

Rafael De Fonseca, Juventus-> Amiens € 1.5 million. Where is it now: Amiens.

Felix Nzouango, Amiens-> Juventus 1.9 million euros. Where is it now: at Juventus Primavera.

JUVENTUS-NOVARA

Francesco Lamanna, Juventus-> Novara € 0.9 million. Where it is now: in Gubbio.

Tommaso Barbieri, Novara-> Juventus € 1.4 million. Where is it now: at Juventus Under 23.

JUVENTUS-PARMA

Eric Lanini, Juventus-> Parma 2.3 million euros. Where is he now: at Reggiana on loan from Parma.

Alessandro Minelli, Parma-> Juventus € 2.9 million. Where is he now: at Cosenza on loan from Juventus.

JUVENTUS-PESCARA

Edoardo Masciangelo, Juventus-> Pescara 2.3 million euros. Where is it now: at Benevento on loan from Pescara.

Matteo Brunori, Pescara-> Juventus € 2.9 million. Where is he now: at Palermo on loan from Juventus.

JUVENTUS-PISA

Leonardo Loria, Juventus-> Pisa 2.4 million euros. Where is he now: at Monopoli on loan from Pisa.

Stefano Gori, Pisa-> Juventus € 2.3 million. Where is he now: at Como on loan from Juventus.