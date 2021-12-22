Capital gains Inter, Finance has acquired messages among executives

MILAN – New details emerge from the Milanese investigation on financial statements and capital gains which is also involving Inter: acquisitions were also made yesterday on computer devices, in search of e-mails and messages between managers, managers and employees relating to the transfers and exchanges of players between 2017 and 2019. Among the topics of the investigation the contracts, acquired by the Guardia di Finanza in the investigation of the prosecutors Cavalleri and Polizzi, with the “buy back” clause: sale and repurchase the following year of the same player. In particular, the operations with the values ​​of the athletes that seem markedly disproportionate should be analyzed. In particular, in contracts with a repurchase clause, widespread in transfer market operations, a club sells a player generating a capital gain for that year and then repurchases the same player at a higher price the following year, however amortizing the costs and spreading them on more years, while the team that sold, in turn, is budgeting a capital gain. As far as has been known, since in these investigations it remains the difficulty in assessing the real values ​​of the players since there are no precise criteria, the Milanese investigation – in which documents, contracts, bank transactions were acquired on a dozen sales, transfers and exchanges – will focus on those transactions in which the players have been evaluated for a figure that seems “markedly disproportionate“compared to real values.