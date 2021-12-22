Capital gains Inter, investigators evaluate technical advice on financial statements

It is not excluded that the Milanese investigators, who are investigating alleged irregularities in Inter’s 2018 and 2019 financial statements, may decide later to entrust technical advice to an expert for the analysis of the financial statements of the club and of the elements that emerged from the acquisitions. of documents made yesterday by the Guardia di Finanza.

ANSA reports this, explaining that in this first phase of the investigations, however, it will be the investigators who will study and analyze the papers, including contracts, money movements, invoices and even the emails exchanged between managers and managers of the Nerazzurri and other teams.

Among other things, already from the first data collected with yesterday’s activity, some useful elements seem to have emerged to outline the “peculiarities”, according to what is reported, of the “Italian system” of transfer market operations, especially related to the sales or to the exchanges of medium-low range players.

The investigation is moving for now with the hypothesis of false accounting by unknown persons, but the investigators are also working to assess, on the basis of the documents acquired, whether or not there are other profiles of alleged irregularities.