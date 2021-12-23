Capital gains, Inter officially investigated a few days ago. Il Giornale: “Full-bodied clues”

Despite the club’s press release and the words of CEO Beppe Marotta, the situation could soon change

“It is a matter of days, at most a few weeks: then, after the holiday break, the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office prepares to register the top managers of Inter in the register of suspects, or the administrators who signed the financial statements filed for the years 2018, 2019 and 2020. These are the budgets that, according to the investigation that came to light last Tuesday, had been rigged with the inclusion of capital gains never realized in the sales of ten second-tier players, which took place mainly with Genoa.

The decision to proceed formally for now to “charge unknown persons” does not mean, unfortunately for Inter Milan, that the Milanese prosecutors do not consider the clues against the Nerazzurri management to be substantial: indeed, the caution in the registration of names stems from the suspicion that in addition to the managing directors Giuseppe Marotta and Alessandro Antonello, a series of other top executives were also aware of the system – identical to the one already discovered at Juventus – of overestimating players, especially in trading operations, allowing both clubs to enter and spread on budgets enrichments that never actually occurred.

[…] It is a mechanism that, in the investigative hypotheses, could not come implemented without the complicity of an important section of the management, which otherwise could not have explained the comings and goings of players destined to never see the field. For this Tuesday the Guard of finance acquired in the headquarters Inter not only budgets and contracts of buying and selling but also the messages exchanged on the company mailboxes between the managers of the various sectors during the change of ownership. Now the material is under analysis by the “yellow flames”, and at the end of the screening it will be decided who to investigate“.

