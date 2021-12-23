Capital gains Inter, the prosecutors also investigate the exchanges of players without transferring money

THE pm of Milan are analyzing all the tricks widespread in the Italian transfer market to fix the budgets in the investigation on capital gains made byInter in the 2017/18 and 2018/19 seasons. After yesterday the news of the attention of the Finance Police, coordinated by the adjunct Romanelli and from pm Cavalleri And Polizzi, on the operations with ‘recompra’, today it emerges that the investigators have concentrated their research on those too ‘zero balance’ transactions, the so-called ‘clearing house’ which provides for transfers of players on paper, with a lot of indicated economic value, but which essentially represent simple exchanges in which they often there is not even the transfer of the established amount of money, if not at a later time. A mechanism that would thus contribute to inflate budgets of the clubs involved but which, at the same time, do not provide for an actual movement of money from the coffers of the clubs.

As mentioned, this mechanism exists only in Italy and allows, during the exchange of players, not to move money and to ‘freeze’ the money passes while realizing capital gains. And this is one of the main themes at the center of the Milanese investigation because it will have to be evaluated how this system has affected the financial statements and whether it could have created other profiles of alleged irregularities.

Yesterday it also emerged that the financiers were analyzing the sales with the so-called right to ‘recompra’. These are real player transfers, in most cases with the loan with right of redemption, which allow the team of origin that sent the athlete, generally young, to play in a club where he can find space for buy it back at a higher price compared to the quota set for the redemption by the other company. In this way, the club of origin will be able to get its player back by paying a premium, usually of a few million euros, but realizing a capital gain and being able spread the costs over several years. While the other team that gave space to the athlete will itself realize the capital gain linked to the extra paid by the club of origin.

The Milanese investigation – starting from a dozen transactions including exchanges, sales, loans, budgeted by Inter between 2017 and 2019 for about 90 million euros of capital gains – focuses the spotlight on those in which the players would be valued for figures that seem “Markedly disproportionate” compared to actual values. Among the cases under consideration are those of the goalkeeper Ionut Radu (7.7 million capital gain) and the attacker Andrea Pinamonti (capital gain 19 million), ‘bounced’ between Genoa and Inter in two years, but also of the defender Zinho Vanheusden or other low-to-mid-range players.