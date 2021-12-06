Capital gains investigation: Covisoc and FIGC await news from Juventus | News

After the interrogations and searches, the criminal justice system continues to examine the papers. Now ball to sports justice

After the searches and interrogations of recent days, thePrisma investigation which hypothesizes the crimes of false accounting and false invoicing for the Juventus with seven suspects between current and old executives, a sort of break is taken, at least at a criminal level: the prosecutors will focus on examining the seized papers, especially in search of the famous document relating to Cristiano Ronaldo. For the Juventus club, today will still be an important day as it will have to provide updates to both Covisoc than to the Prosecutor of the Football Association for the field of sports justice.

Juve, in the “Supplement to the prospectus” relating to the capital increase, had in fact promised “to provide an updated information framework also with reference to the possible profiles of the Company “to Covisoc by Monday 6 December after the opening of the investigations, a sort of defense will be sent.

Then it will be time for the explanations to the FIGC, which is waiting to receive the material both from Covisoc and from the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office: an investigation has also been opened at the federal level and it is from there that the any sporting sanctions.