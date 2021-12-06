Sports

Capital gains investigation: Covisoc and FIGC await news from Juventus | News

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 16 1 minute read

After the interrogations and searches, the criminal justice system continues to examine the papers. Now ball to sports justice

After the searches and interrogations of recent days, thePrisma investigation which hypothesizes the crimes of false accounting and false invoicing for the Juventus with seven suspects between current and old executives, a sort of break is taken, at least at a criminal level: the prosecutors will focus on examining the seized papers, especially in search of the famous document relating to Cristiano Ronaldo. For the Juventus club, today will still be an important day as it will have to provide updates to both Covisoc than to the Prosecutor of the Football Association for the field of sports justice.

Juve, in the “Supplement to the prospectus” relating to the capital increase, had in fact promised “to provide an updated information framework also with reference to the possible profiles of the Company “to Covisoc by Monday 6 December after the opening of the investigations, a sort of defense will be sent.

Then it will be time for the explanations to the FIGC, which is waiting to receive the material both from Covisoc and from the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office: an investigation has also been opened at the federal level and it is from there that the any sporting sanctions.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 16 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

F1 GP Arabia FP1, Hamilton first, then Verstappen; Giovinazzi 5th ahead of the Ferraris

3 days ago

LIVE MN – Genoa-Milan (0-3): end of the game. Clear victory for the Rossoneri: Ibra and Messias decide

5 days ago

Rome, is the 3-man defense definitive? Mourinho’s choices for Genoa

3 weeks ago

Off to the ATP Finals! And Djokovic reminds Tsitsipas: “In Turin, many grenade fans”

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button