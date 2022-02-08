Capital gains investigation, GdF at Covisoc to acquire documents

In total there are 62 suspicious transfers between 2019 and 2021: there are also Juventus and Napoli

The financiers of the economic-financial police unit of the Milan Finance Policeas delegated by the Milanese prosecutor who also investigates the capital gains of Inter, this morning they acquired in the offices of the Covisoclocated at the Federcalcio in Rome, the report on 62 suspicious transactions between 2019 and 2021 concerning the transfer of players from a number of Italian teams, including the Nerazzurri, Juventus and Napoli.

The Covisoc report will be acquired and will end up in the proceedings of the investigation, conducted by the deputy prosecutor Maurizio Romanelli and by the prosecutor Giovanni Polizzi for the hypothesis of false accounting. In particular, the contracts of at least 10 players ended under the lens of the Milanese prosecutors. Among the cases under the lens are those of the goalkeeper Ionut Radu (7.7 million capital gains) and the striker Andrea Pinamonti (19 million capital gains), exchanged between Genoa and Inter in two years, but also of the defender Zinho Vanheusden and of other low-mid-range players, especially the Primavera. As part of the same investigation, on 21 December the offices of Inter and the Lega Calcio were searched.

PM who had already asked for the delivery of financial statements, contracts on purchase, sale and loan transactions and bank transactions relating to sales and exchanges by the company of the Chinese tycoon Steven Zhang “of the multi-year rights on the services of certain players “for the years 2017-2018 and 2018-2019. From what has been learned, in the report investigators and investigators go to look for aspects related to the sales and loans that have ended up at the center of the investigation for false accounting and still against unknown persons on Inter. ” frozen “and then carried out only at a later time. A mechanism on which we are also digging with the study and analysis of documents, but also of emails and messages traced in the devices of managers and employees of the company. The investigation started with in-depth analysis of a dozen transactions budgeted by Inter for about 90 million euros in capital gains and then shed light on those in which the players would have been evaluated for “disproportionate” figures compared to the values actual. Growing revenues with alleged fictitious capital gains could have served, according to the hypothesis under consideration, to beautify the balance sheets and allow Inter to return to the parameters of “financial fair play” and take part in European competitions.