Capital gains investigation: Juve, two hypotheses

TURIN – Self John Elkann he underlined on Tuesday how Juventus allegedly collaborated with the investigators (“I am confident in the work of the judiciary,” said the president and CEO Exor), the same did not happen with two former Juventus managers. Yesterday it was the turn of Marco Re, who is not among the recipients of the searches, e Stefano Bertola, summoned to the Prosecutor’s Office to be questioned about the investigation launched on capital gains considered suspicious. Both said they wanted to take advantage of the option not to answer, and the lawyer spoke for the two Luigi Chiappero, their lawyer: «The issues under discussion are of a technical nature and need reflection. In 2015 the legislation changed. Evaluation, in itself, is not a crime: there is great discretion. If there are any answers to be given, we must first know the content of the disputes. For now we don’t know him ». And he also skips the audition for Cesare Gabasio: Juventus has in fact indicated him as attorney and legal representative in the context of the call for responsibility. For this reason Gabasio will have to be assisted by a lawyer in order to be heard as a witness. In the meantime, with regard to valuations – one of the delicate aspects of the investigation -, the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office would be willing to entrust a budget expert with the task of analyzing the correct value of the items and their eventual modification.