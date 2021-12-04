Capital gains investigation: Manna, 4 hours of interrogation. Juve U23 in the sights, how did it go

Yesterday Giovanni Manna, head of the under 23, was questioned and listened to for almost four hours by the deputy prosecutor Marco Gianoglio and by the prosecutor Mario Bendoni, who together with his colleague Ciro Santoriello coordinate the investigations of the financial police. Manna, who is not on the list of suspects but was heard as a person informed about the facts (secret report), closed the first round of talks. As the Corriere della Sera writes, now the prosecutors and the military of the financial economic police unit of the Finance will concentrate on examining the seized documents and on forensic copies of the contents of PCs and hard drives. An immense material in which investigators still hope to track down the “famous paper” of Cristiano Ronaldo. And in this sense, the possibility of calling Jorge Mendes, friend and historical prosecutor of CR7, remains alive at the Prosecutor’s Office after the Christmas holidays.

THE REPORT – Meanwhile, Manna has been heard about Juve U23, created in 2018 to manufacture future talents and which has constantly changed its face, but above all it has circulated dozens of players, entering the sights of the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office on capital gains, which dedicates a point of the survey. As the Courier service, the under 23 has handled sales of a higher value, by posting, than the sum of the other 59 Serie C companies. How did the interrogation go? From the first indiscretions, Manna’s answers did not bring any particular new elements to the investigation, which in this second week of work is proceeding at a high pace., writes the Gazzetta.