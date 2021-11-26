Capital gains Juve, Agnelli, Nedved and Paratici under investigation for false accounting

Guardia di Finanza at Continassa, under investigation the seasons from 2018 to 2021 for movements of 50 million euros. A dossier opened by the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office after Consob and Covisoc investigations

Six under investigation at Juventus for false accounting, including the president Andrea Agnelli, in relation to the 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons. The capital gains which Consob and Covisoc have also recently dealt with are being accused. This afternoon the Guardia di Finanza went to Continassa, home of the Juventus club, to acquire all the necessary documents.

The investigation – The Turin public prosecutor opened a file after Consob had launched an inspection last July and after the Covisoc report which had led the federal prosecutor to open a file. According to Covisoc it was necessary to investigate some cases related to capital gains operations, in particular that relating to the Pjanic-Arthur exchange. Now Juventus is also under criminal investigation. This would involve movements of approximately 50 million euros. Among the suspects, in addition to Agnelli, also the vice president Pavel Nedved and the former manager of the sports area Fabio Paratici plus three others from the commercial.

The press release from the Public Prosecutor’s Office – “Since today’s afternoon, on the orders of this Public Prosecutor’s Office, soldiers of the Guardia di Finanza have been carrying out local searches at the Turin and Milan offices of Juventus Football Club Spa – says the press release issued by the Prosecutor just before 11 pm -. The financiers of the Turin Economic-Financial Police Unit, delegated to the investigations, were instructed to find documentation and other useful elements relating to the company financial statements approved in the years from 2019 to 2021, with reference to both the purchase and sale of rights to the sports performance of the players, and the regular formation of financial statements. At present, the activities are aimed at ascertaining the crime of false communications from listed companies and issuing invoices for non-existent transactions to the top management and the managers of the business, financial and sports management areas “.

Investigation opened in May – The Prosecutor’s Office says: “There are various transfer operations of professional players and the services rendered by some agents involved in the relative intermediaries under consideration. The profile of administrative responsibility for a crime is also assumed to be borne by the company, provided for if a legal person has benefited from the commission of certain specific offenses. To protect the financial market, the searches were started after the closing of the weekly trading of the Italian Stock Exchange (…). The investigation, called “Prisma”, started in May 2021 and is entrusted to a pool of Magistrates of the Economy Group, made up of Deputy Prosecutors Ciro Santoriello, Mario Bendoni and Deputy Prosecutor Marco Gianoglio, also making use of technical activities of interception of communications “.

November 26, 2021 (change November 26, 2021 | 23:06)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link