Capital gains Juve, Codacons: “If the accusations are confirmed, the last Scudetti must be revoked”

The Codacons, coordination of associations for the defense of the environment and the protection of the rights of users and consumers, enters with a straight leg on Juventus after the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office officially opened an investigation involving the Juventus club under investigation for false accounting and the issue of invoices for non-existent transactions. “The accusatory system is very serious and throws a sinister light on the last football championships also because, as we know, there has been a real Juventus dominance in recent years, which ended in the past year – said the President Codacons, Marco Donzelli – if Juventus were to have illegitimately gained an advantage over rival clubs with operations of this type, then the regularity of the last football championships would fail and, as a consequence, the Federation and the Authority for market competition will have to intervene and sanction those responsible. Beyond individual responsibilities, the club will not be exempt from punishment. For this reason and to protect thousands of fans we will present a complaint to the Antitrust and the Federal Prosecutor’s Office asking for the relegation of the Juventus club to Serie B and the revocation of the last league titles won with the ‘shadow of these potentially illegal operations “.