Capital gains Juve, in the prosecutor’s office the Bianconero CEO Arrivabene- Corriere.it

from Simona Lorenzetti and Massimiliano Nerozzi

New day of hearings, today 29 November, for the Turin magistrates who are involved in the investigation into Juventus’ suspicious capital gains. arrived this afternoon at the Prosecutor’s Office Juventus CEO Maurizio Arrivabene: the manager will be listened to as a witness from the pool of investigators coordinated by the deputy prosecutor Marco Gianoglio. On Saturday 27 November, the day after the searches carried out in the late afternoon of the previous day at the club’s offices, sporting director Federico Cherubini was heard as a witness and for about 9 hours.

Arrives then the second Juventus manager to parade in front of the magistrates. The goal is to shed light on the accounting mechanisms adopted to balance the accounts of the football club, considered by the suspects a flooded machine. The capital gains, according to the accusatory system, would have been used as an authentic budget-saving tool: that is, in a distorted way and as a corrective to the risks assumed in terms of investments and costs associated with purchases and salaries. Voices, the latter, that the Juve leaders intercepted define reckless.

In Arrivabene the investigators will also ask for private writing – a famous paper that should not theoretically exist – concerning the contractual relationship and the arrears of remuneration of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Arrivabene, 64, has joined Juventus since July 1st, when he assumed the powers for the management of the football area. Since the beginning of November he has also become CEO of the club. He was on the board of Juventus since 2012, and between 2015 and 2018 he was team principal of Ferrari.

November 29, 2021 (change November 29, 2021 | 16:21)

