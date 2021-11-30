Capital gains Juve, the documents of the investigation will be sent to sports justice – Corriere.it

from Simona Lorenzetti and Massimiliano Nerozzi

According to the magistrates, a “sick system” that does not only involve the Juventus club would emerge from the papers. Profiles not of a criminal nature, but which could fall within the sporting offense and which could affect the Federal Prosecutor’s Office of the Football Association

That storm evoked at lunchtime by Massimiliano Allegri, speaking of the problems on the pitch and, to some extent, of those outside, could hit the entire football system: according to the Juventus magistrates, a “sick system” that does not only involve the Juventus club. Profiles not of a criminal nature, but which could fall within the sporting offense. And that could be of interest to the Football Association’s Federal Prosecutor’s Office: when the criminal investigation of the Turin prosecutors will be closed – and the times are announced short – the acts of the investigation will be sent to sports justice.

They would be above all the interceptions recorded between July and October of this year – to date still covered by a secret investigation – to reveal an intertwining of interests that at times seems to evoke the times of great scandals, putting other teams in the spotlight besides the Bianconeri.

In short, it could be the dawn of a new scandal. Not just financial. This was on the day in which, at the Prosecutor’s Office in Turin, the Juventus CEO Maurizio Arrivabene was heard as informed about the facts, who for over three hours spoke in front of prosecutors Mario Bendoni, Ciro Santoriello and the adjunct Marco Gianoglio.

