Capital gains Juve, the ‘Ronaldo card’ on back wages has disappeared: the prosecutor plans to summon Mendes | First page

Cristiano Ronaldo’s “famous card” cannot be found. And then the Turin Public Prosecutor tries with Jorge Mendes, a friend and historic agent of the Portuguese. As reported by the Courier of Turin, after the Christmas holidays Mendes could be contacted by the magistrates to testify in the capital gains case. In the meantime, the investigators will continue to hunt down the document, which would concern the “arrears of wages“of the attacker, analyzing the papers seized during the searches that took place on Friday 26 November in the Juventus offices, who at the moment has not yet handed it over despite various requests.

THE INVESTIGATION GOES FORWARD – Some doubts in this regard could have been dispelled by Cesare Gabasio, appointed legal representative of the club and intercepted in a telephone conversation on the subject with Federico Cherubini, which took place last September: the lawyer, on the other hand, will not be heard, like Andrea Agnelli, Pavel Nedved, Fabio Paratici and Stefano Cerrato (manager of the finance sector). Meanwhile, yesterday, after the first interrogations of Federico Cherubini, Maurizio Arrivabene and the secretary Paolo Morganti, the first round of hearing of witnesses informed on the facts ended: the last in order of time to be summoned was Giovanni Manna, head of ‘Under 23, who talked for about three hours.