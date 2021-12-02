Capital gains Juve, the suspects Re and Bertola do not respond to the prosecutors

They announce that they want to make use of the possibility of not answering at the interrogation two of the suspects in theinvestigation by the prosecutor of Turin on the accounts of Juventus. These are the former managers Marco Re (called for today) e Stefano Bertola. “The issues under discussion – explains their lawyer, the lawyer Luigi Chiappero – they are essentially of a technical nature and need reflection “. It is a defensive line that could also be followed by the other four suspects: the president Andrea Agnelli, his right arm Pavel Nedved, the former sporting director Fabio Paratici now ds of Tottenham and another former manager, Stefano Cerrato. Who, however, for the moment have not formally received the call from the prosecutors.

King was not among the recipients of the searches ordered by the prosecutors. The investigation of magistrates and finance police is focused on capital gains made (largely) on exchanges of players with other clubs. “In 2015 – observes Chiappero – the legislation has changed. Evaluation, in itself, is not a crime. There is great discretion. If there are answers to be given, we must first know the content of the disputes. We don’t know him at the moment. “

On the other hand, it cannot be heard from the prosecutors, if not in the presence of a lawyer, one of the characters considered among the most important witnesses of the investigation into Juventus’ accounts. It is about Cesare Gabasio, lawyer, general counsel of the company. In the proceedings, Juventus is formally investigated as a legal person. Gabasio was indicated by the club as attorney and legal representative in the context of the call in responsibility (the reference is to legislative decree 231 of 2001). His role, therefore, does not allow magistrates to question him as a witness, but only flanked by a lawyer.

Meanwhile, we learn that it will not be on the value of the players there technical advice that the Turin prosecutor will probably entrust as part of the investigation into Juventus’ accounts. The orientation of the magistrates is to entrust to a budget expert the task of examining the correct location of the posts and dealing with any rectification. They will therefore not be taken into consideration, according to what has been learned, the criteria with which the experts establish the “prices” of the athletes in the context of sale or exchange transactions.