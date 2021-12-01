Capital gains Juve, two suspects do not respond to questioning | News

Former managers Re and Bertola make use of the possibility because “the issues under discussion are essentially of a technical nature and need reflection”.

Two of the suspects in the investigation of the Turin prosecutor’s office on the accounts of the Juventus. These are the former managers Marco Re (called for today) e Stefano Bertola. “The issues under discussion – explains their lawyer, lawyer Luigi Chiappero – are essentially of a technical nature and require reflection”. King was not among the recipients of the searches ordered by the prosecutors.

The investigation by magistrates and the Finance Police focused on the capital gains made (largely) on the exchanges of players with other clubs. “In 2015 – observes the lawyer – the legislation has changed. Evaluation, in itself, is not a crime. There is great discretion. If there are answers to be given, we must first know the content of the disputes. At the moment it is not. we know “.