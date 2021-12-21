CAPITAL GAINS, THE FINANCE GUARD AT THE INTER HEADQUARTERS: investigation into false accounting, the club’s press release. Milan, excluding irregularities | First page

The soldiers of the Guardia di Finanza they have made acquisitions of documents in the offices of Inter and the League as part of an investigation born by the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office on capital gains of the Nerazzurri company for the years 2017/19. The investigation is against unknown persons for false social communications: suspicions about contracts for a dozen players.

INQUIRY FOR FAKE IN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR INTER, EXCLUDING IRREGULARITIES FOR AC MILAN

– The investigation speculates the crime of false accounting against unknown persons, that is, without suspects. Initially it also concerned Milan, against which, however no irregularities emerged immediately after the first investigations.

CAPITAL GAINS 2017-2019 BUDGETS UNDER OBSERVATION

-The Guardia di Finanza of Milan has put under observation the capital gains declared by Inter and Milan in the 2017-2019 financial statements. On December 9, the Fiamme Gialle sent an information notice to the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office highlighting some critical issues in the Nerazzurri’s balance sheets in relation to transactions involving a dozen players, on the orders of the deputy prosecutor Giovanni Polizzi, who opened the investigation coordinated by the deputy prosecutor Maurizio Romanelli.

INTER COMMUNICATION – This is the statement from the Nerazzurri: “FC Internazionale Milano confirms that it has provided the required documentation relating to the disposals of certain players in the 2017/2018 and 2018/2019 seasons. The request was received by the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office to verify the regular accounting of the related capital gains.

The company’s financial statements are drawn up in compliance with the most rigorous accounting principles.

No Inter card holder is under investigation. No objection has been formalized. As stated in the statement from the Prosecutor, these are preliminary investigations “.