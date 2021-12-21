Capital increase completed: monstrous figure!

In addition to the field and the transfer market, Juve is thinking of making ends meet. As said by Arrivabene in the pre-match in Bologna, the capital increase will be used by Juve to stay on par with the accounts. The market will not depend on this € 400 million increase.

“Following the press release issued on 16 December 2021, Juventus Football Club SpA announces that during the first session of the offer on Euronext Milan, organized and managed by Borsa Italiana SpA (the “Offer on the Stock Exchange”), held in today, all 109,700,640 option rights not exercised in the offer period (the “Unused Rights” or “Rights”) have been sold, which give the right to subscribe for 98,730,576 newly issued Juventus ordinary shares (the ” Shares “), corresponding to approximately 8.25% of the total newly issued Shares resulting from the capital increase approved by the Shareholders’ Meeting of the Company, in an extraordinary session, on 29 October 2021”, explains the Juventus company .