Capital increase completed: monstrous figure!
In addition to the field and the transfer market, Juve is thinking of making ends meet. As said by Arrivabene in the pre-match in Bologna, the capital increase will be used by Juve to stay on par with the accounts. The market will not depend on this € 400 million increase.
The Juventus press release
“Following the press release issued on 16 December 2021, Juventus Football Club SpA announces that during the first session of the offer on Euronext Milan, organized and managed by Borsa Italiana SpA (the “Offer on the Stock Exchange”), held in today, all 109,700,640 option rights not exercised in the offer period (the “Unused Rights” or “Rights”) have been sold, which give the right to subscribe for 98,730,576 newly issued Juventus ordinary shares (the ” Shares “), corresponding to approximately 8.25% of the total newly issued Shares resulting from the capital increase approved by the Shareholders’ Meeting of the Company, in an extraordinary session, on 29 October 2021”, explains the Juventus company .
“The exercise of the Inopted Rights acquired as part of the Offer on the Stock Exchange and, consequently, the subscription of the Shares must be carried out, under penalty of forfeiture, by and no later than 21 December 2021. The Inopted Rights will be made available to purchasers through the authorized intermediaries adhering to the centralized management system of Monte Titoli SpA and may be used to subscribe for the Shares at the price of Euro 0.334 per share, in the ratio of no. 9 Shares every n. 10 Rights ”