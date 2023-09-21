Capital Recommendations for proper condom use

Mexico City.- Are you ready to take control of your health and sexual pleasure? As World Contraception Day falls on September 26, Trojan shares essential information on how to do it. With an effectiveness of 98%1, condoms are not only one of the most effective contraceptive methods on the market, but also the best ally in the prevention of sexually transmitted infections.

According to data from the National Health and Nutrition Survey, 73.2% of adolescents in Mexico have heard of a contraceptive method and 60.4% of the population knows that condoms help with family planning and protect against STIs. However, there is still a lack of knowledge regarding the correct use of this condom.

Sexual health is a fundamental aspect of people’s lives and the choice of contraceptive methods plays an important role in promoting safe and healthy sexual relationships. For this reason, triple-tested condom brand Trojan shares a complete guide on the correct use of condoms for those who want to prevent unwanted pregnancies and, at the same time, protect themselves from sexually transmitted diseases.

Steps for correct use of condom:

1. Check Expiry Date: It is essential to check the expiry date printed on the packaging before using the condom. Expired condoms may be less effective.

2. Open the packaging carefully: With clean hands, carefully tear off the condom packaging from the serrated end. You should not use nails, teeth or any other sharp objects, as they can damage the structure of the condom.

3. Place the condom correctly:Before any sexual contact, the condom should be carefully opened over the erect penis, making sure to leave space at the tip to catch the semen.

4. Its use during sexual intercourse:Keep the condom in place during sexual activity. It is important to note that a new condom should be used for each intercourse.

5. Remove the condom carefully: After ejaculation, it is carefully removed from the penis while it is still erect, holding the base of the condom to prevent it from slipping off.

6. Throw away the condom: Used condoms are not kept in the toilet, but in the dustbin. The correct technique to do this is to wrap the condom in a disposable tissue or toilet paper without tying it, this way the semen will evaporate and we will prevent it from touching other surfaces or people cleaning them.

7. Do not reuse condom: Condoms are designed for single use only. Condoms should not be reused because there is a risk of them breaking.

Condoms are a highly effective method of contraception and a great barrier against STIs, including HIV, gonorrhea, chlamydia, and many others.

It is important to remember that prevention of these diseases is an important part of sexual and reproductive health.

