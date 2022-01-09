Capitol Hill and Trump, now also an investigation is being made for a criminal conspiracy – Corriere.it

from Foreign editorial staff

Congressional commission evaluates exchange of messages that would show how the former president hatched a plan to prevent recognition of Biden’s election

The congressional commission investigating the attack on Capitol Hill would be considering indicting Donald Trump for a criminal conspiracy.

To give the news on Guardian which cites two sources and explains how the former president may have engaged in criminal conduct that justified a referral to the Department of Justice. The investigation is based on communications delivered by former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows and others. According to these messages Trump allegedly informed a number of Republican House members about his plan and the role that then Vice President Mike Pence had to play in preventing the certification of Biden’s victory.

Not surprisingly, commission chairman Bennie Thompson said he will ask former US Vice President Mike Pence to testify voluntarily this month.. Former President Donald Trump had pressured Pence to abandon his ceremonial role and reject President Joe Biden’s election results in several key states. The vice president was put in a difficult situation. The president was putting a lot of pressure on him to break the law. The commission really needs to hear what his views are on what happened on January 6, Thompson said, stating that Pence will not be required to testify anyway.

In addition, the parliamentary commission disseminated the emails, the text messages sent by the advisers to the president, including those of his son Donald Jr. Everyone, including Ivanka Trump, asked him to stop the riots with a public appeal. Trump did it very late, when the Capitol was now at the mercy of real militiamen and other grotesque presences, such as the Shaman. There are many aspects to be clarified. Trump, for example, ignored the request, which at one point became a plea, for reinforcements for hours. The commission will present a final report in the coming months. It is very likely that he will recommend that the Justice Department prosecute the former president for ignoring his number one duty: to ensure the security of national institutions. All the more so since, after January 6, he continued to harass state officials to subvert the electoral result.

The select committee is therefore also considering whether Trump oversaw the coordination between the “political elements” of the conspiracy and the extremist groups that stormed the Capitol, the sources say. The Guardian previously reported that Trump had personally directed lawyers and political agents working from the Willard Hotel in Washington to find ways to prevent Biden’s certification from happening on January 6, just hours before the attack on the Capitol. But House investigators have yet to find evidence linking Trump personally to the attack, the sources still explain. In the absence of which the commission could only recommend the charge of direct obstruction, already brought against some 275 rioters.