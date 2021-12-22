Capitol Hill? It was just the beginning. “USA towards civil war in 2024”

Usa towards civil war? This is supported by a book by a CIA analyst

620,000. Six hundred twenty thousand. It is the number of deaths caused by the american civil war. Although more than a century and a half have passed since those terrible four years between 1861 and 1865, it is a painful memory and a very deep wound in the history of United States. In all this time it was never thought that something like this could happen again. Not even remotely similar.

Now, however, the climate has changed dramatically. The “American dream” it has given way to “American anger”. And from a land of opportunity, the new continent has become a land of resentment. Facing the outside, but also and above all inside, with two Americas looking at each other and despising each other. Not only do they not talk to each other but they don’t even have an interest in trying to talk to each other.

“Risk of civil war with the elections of 2024”

The United States is “closer to civil war than any of us would like to believe “. The shock thesis (word for once not used in an exaggerated way) is contained in an upcoming book by Barbara F. Walter, professor of political science at the University of California at San Diego and member of the CIA task force on instability policy.

The analysis of Barbara F. Walter is featured in a book to be released next year but whose contents have leaked to the U.S. media, most notably the Washington Post, where among other things three retired generals wrote that they were "increasingly concerned about the consequences of the presidential elections of 2024 and for the potential lethal chaos within our army."

Just 2024 is the date marked with a red circle by both intelligence experts and by Walter herself, in anticipation of a vote that promises to unleash not only the classic controversies that often accompanied the presidential elections but also a wave of resentment. If not something more disturbing and organized, as already seen on the occasion of the siege of Capitol Hill of last January 6.

The rift widened by Trump does not heal. On the contrary…

The narrative of Trump on electoral fraud he convinced his constituents and widened a rift that already existed and whose fault should not be sought only on the side of the tycoon. But it is clear that his conspiracy theory has taken hold of a section of US public opinion inclined to resent the so-called “establishment”.

It was thought that the Republican Party could change direction and return to a more institutional bed after Trump’s exit from the White House. This was not the case, in fact the exact opposite has happened with the former president who maintains firm control of the Great Old Party. It is foreseeable that an outcome of the vote that does not conform to expectations will not be accepted by the two sides, in particular by Trump fans if, as everything suggests, he will be the Republican candidate for the 2024 vote.

The book in which Walter is called How Civil Wars Start and crudely analyzes the American situation: “The United States, a democracy founded more than two centuries ago, has entered very dangerous territory”. Walter writes that the United States has gone through phases of “pre-insurgency” and “incipient conflict” and may now be in “open conflict”, starting with the revolt of the Capitol.

“After the 2024 elections potential new attempts to seize federal offices”

The CIA analyst claims that the US has become something between a democracy and an autocratic state and that the crisis brought about by the events of Capitol Hill “metastasizes, throughout the system over time, so that it is possible for any upcoming election to be declared false and fraudulent “with a profound” legitimacy crisis “from which it will be difficult to get out however it goes in 2024.

Walter imagines a “low intensity conflict“where right-wing armed groups might try to imitate the secessionists of the 1860s and attempt” to seize federal forts and offices by force. ” active service “, it is also stressed that” more than one on 10 of the accused in the attacks had a record of service. “

The scenario is truly bleak. Incredible as it may seem, the United States risks falling, indeed of having already fallen, into a very dangerous spiral. Bitter Walter concludes: “Nobody wants to believe that their beloved democracy is in decline, or headed for war.” But the risk obviously exists.