Capitol Hill, the revelation of the former Trump spokesman: “Secret meetings in the White House before the assault”

Former US President Donald Trump held some secret meetings at the White House prior to the attack on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021. Meetings, attended by allies and advisers, would be talked about how to prevent Joe Biden’s victory was certified in the Senate. This was revealed by the former presidential spokesman, Stephanie Grisham, speaking to the parliamentary commission of inquiry investigating the attack on the Capitol. As reported by the Guardian, Grisham allegedly explained that the secret meetings were organized by Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows. Grisham said he did not know the names of those who attended the secret meetings, but pointed to some people who could provide information on the matter. These include former White House chief usher Timothy Harleth, one of the former president’s most trusted employees. When questioned by the media, Harleth refused to answer questions about the White House meetings.

The former Trump spokesman also said that in the documents that the White House will have to present to the investigators, after the green light of the Supreme Court, would contain further details on the intentions of the then president to march in first person to the Capitol and why in the end, he would decide to back down. After being informed by the secret services that his safety could not be guaranteed, the former president made the decision to return to the White House and follow the attack on television. “Trump was determined to speak at the demonstration,” he said Grisham – He was constantly on the phone to supervise the event. ‘

