Capo’s parking fee, Giuseppe Trucchi: “It is necessary to consider other options”

Bordighera. Below is the press release published by Giuseppe Trucchi about the Capo di Bordighera Alta car park:

«I had the opportunity to read in the media the news regarding the Capo di Bordighera Alta car park, which is causing so much controversy between the municipal administration and the citizens who live in the upper town.

Unfortunately, I couldn’t attend the meeting that the mayor had called for Thursday the 17th because I was out of the office and couldn’t return. He would have gladly participated in this meeting even in the hypothesis proposed by the mayor, actually anomalous and surprising, that

a transmission of the same via facebook. It would have been an excellent opportunity to explain that the request presented by the opposition to annul the resolution regarding parking is not intended in any way to offend the municipal offices, but rather is a normal administrative act in preparation for a more collaborative dialogue between the majority, the minority and the citizens on the best decisions to take.

I take this opportunity to present immediately an idea that deserves to be verified. A paid parking plan could be confirmed but guaranteeing residents the possibility of low-cost subscriptions in the number of two subscriptions for each family unit as far as possible. Specifically, providing a cost for each subscription not exceeding 15 euros per month. I inform you that this solution is the one that is applied in many Italian municipalities such as Turin, Genoa, Alessandria, Modena, Cagliari. The Mayor and the Councilor verify the information and evaluate if it is not the case to serve the citizens.