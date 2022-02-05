Capozucca: ‘Nandez-Juve? It did not jump because of Cagliari, the player was not convinced of the loan ‘| First page

It all seemed well directed for the port of Nahitan Nandez at the Juventus, but in the end the Uruguayan midfielder remained a Cagliari: “Certainly not our fault.” This was revealed by the Rossoblu’s sporting director, Stefano Capozucca, in an interview granted to The Sardinian Union: “He is one of the strongest players in Cagliari, he is temperamental, ambitious and I think he wants to play in the European cups. He has never said it, I want to clarify this, but we know. Having said that, marriages are made in two, there has always been a lack of spark to land in a top club. This year, it is certainly not Cagliari’s fault that he did not end up at Juventus. Nandez himself was not convinced to go on loan with the right of redemption: ‘either they want me, and then I’ll go’, he says, or ‘I don’t want to feel under scrutiny’. In short, a transfer with an obligation to redeem, or the rest in rossoblù. He is convinced he can play in a top club in Europe. Now he is in Cagliari and he is very happy to be here with us, we really appreciate this attitude. Roma have never asked us for the player, Napoli are unable to take him. “

‘SERIE A IS OUR PLACE’ – Capozucca then traces the balance of the market and the goals for the season: “My balance on the transfer market is positive. Each of us must do what is logical and what is possible to do: we had to take two defenders and a midfielder and we took them. . Aebischer was the alternative to Nandez. I did everything possible, I want to help the team reach the goal. Our place is Serie A, I don’t see any other solutions. We will succeed. ”

POST UDINESE VENT – Capozucca also returns to the post-Udinese statements: “Maybe I should do this job with more detachment but when Cagliari loses I feel physically ill. The words of that evening, after that defeat, were not of circumstance. I felt humiliated. , I saw people cry and I imagined the anger of the fan, not that of social media, but of the one who makes sacrifices to be with the team, of those who love us “.

MAZZARRI – Finally, closing on Walter Mazzarri: “Never thought of replacing him. If he had gone away I would have followed him”.