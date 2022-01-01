Cappella Maggiore, the city council approves an agenda for the strengthening of the basic medicine service

From group medicine to integrated medicine to improve a service that for months, or perhaps years, has actually presented gaps and not timely services to users, or rather patients: this is the request expressed in an agenda approved yesterday Thursday evening by the City Council of Cappella Maggiore and that the administrators hope will be taken into consideration by the Veneto Region and by the Azienda Ulss 2 Marca Trevigiana, to which it will be sent in these hours.

“We hope that the request presented by the Med10 Group Medicine of Cappella Maggiore to transform group medicine into integrated medicine will be urgently accepted. – is expressed in the agenda – considering that integrated medicine would guarantee the provision of a H12 service to users of about 18 thousand patients, with more appropriate services and more administrative / nursing staff to support the 9 doctors who now work in Cappella Maggiore“.

Will it be enough? We cannot know for now. Of course, the 18,000 users of the Med10 center hope so, and also the minority advise that at the same time the city council rejected its motion on the “family doctors” issue with proposals and requests for verifications to resolve the long-standing inconveniences, which did not pass the vote.

In the response of the administration, with the presentation of the agenda then approved, it is noted that since January 2017 the Med 10 had been included in the development plan of Primary Care of Ulss 2 and transformed into an integrated group medicine, and that the Municipality has invested 170 thousand euros in the expansion works of the social center, new spaces and waiting room to provide a more adequate service to the users’ request by improving the functionality of the existing premises with new clinics.

The inconveniences such as the constantly busy telephone line and the people forced to wait outside, according to what emerged in the frequent meetings with the coordinator of the Center, with whom they were verified, were due only to the lack of staff.

“The criticalities highlighted – it was said in the response to the group mayor Gilberto Cannella – they could be solved for the most part only with an increase in the staff available, assigning to an employee the task of waiting exclusively for phone calls and to another employee for the management of recipes and people waiting. And room A, when requested by doctors for vaccines and other needs, has always been granted, but it would not be the solution“.

Also for this reason, the motion was rejected “as it does not propose adequate solutions to the current problems and asks for checks that the mayor and the council have already carried out”. The hope for 2022 is that really new staff will arrive with the transition to the Center for Integrated Medicine.

(Photo: archive Qdpnews.it).

