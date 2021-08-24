Capri, from Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom to John Legend: VIP parade over the weekend

Vip parade in the shadow of the Faraglioni for the last weekend of July which coincides with the appointment halfway between glamor and solidarity organized by Luisa via Roma in the Certosa di San Giacomo di Capri. Guests of honor of the gala, which will be held this evening in the fourteenth-century cloister of the blue island, Katy Perry and John Legend, ready to go up on the Capri stage to entertain the guests of the event during the charity auction. The American pop star arrived in Naples with a private flight and reached the island by motorboat, disembarking at the tourist port of Capri with her daughter Daisy. Unrecognizable look for Perry, who, despite the very high temperatures, wore a total-black look, with a long-sleeved t-shirt and black leggings. All completed by sunglasses, mask and cap with visor. arrived in via Roma aboard an SUV with tinted windows and then jumped on one of the classic electric trolleys – used to transport suitcases and goods – holding the little girl firmly in her arms to escape onlookers and photographers. Head of Capri Tiberio Palace, the Capri hotel that will host the guest stars of the solidarity evening to raise funds for Unicef.