Capri, from Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom to John Legend: VIP parade over the weekend

twelve o’clock, July 31, 2021 – 13:02
Also on the island Heidi Klum with her husband Tom Klaulitz and model Emily Ratajkowsky with actor and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard
from Claudia Catuogno
Vip parade in the shadow of the Faraglioni for the last weekend of July which coincides with the appointment halfway between glamor and solidarity organized by Luisa via Roma in the Certosa di San Giacomo di Capri. Guests of honor of the gala, which will be held this evening in the fourteenth-century cloister of the blue island, Katy Perry and John Legend, ready to go up on the Capri stage to entertain the guests of the event during the charity auction. The American pop star arrived in Naples with a private flight and reached the island by motorboat, disembarking at the tourist port of Capri with her daughter Daisy. Unrecognizable look for Perry, who, despite the very high temperatures, wore a total-black look, with a long-sleeved t-shirt and black leggings. All completed by sunglasses, mask and cap with visor. arrived in via Roma aboard an SUV with tinted windows and then jumped on one of the classic electric trolleys – used to transport suitcases and goods – holding the little girl firmly in her arms to escape onlookers and photographers. Head of Capri Tiberio Palace, the Capri hotel that will host the guest stars of the solidarity evening to raise funds for Unicef.
shadow carousel
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom in Capri
Arrivals
Shortly before dinner, with trolley and dog in tow, Perry’s companion, the English actor Orlando Bloom, also paraded in the square, who, on the other hand, walked along Via Le Botteghe to meet at the hotel with the American singer. The German super top Heidi Klum with her husband Tom Kaulitz also arrived on the island as expected, ready to celebrate the wedding anniversary – which falls on August 3 – in the shadow of the Faraglioni. And while Matteo Renzi was spotted in a gymnastic outfit walking in via Tiberio in the company of some foreign friends, the idols of the teenagers Sangiovanni and Madame descended at the Hotel La Residenza. But the list of VIP appearances does not end there. John Legend is scheduled to arrive this afternoon with his wife Chrissy Teigen, super model Emily Ratajkowsky with her husband, actor and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, and Melissa Satta.
