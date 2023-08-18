capri jean pants are back in fashion

We are immersed in a mix of styles that in many cases have been retrieved from other times. And it is as those who know most about fashion say: everything comes back. And Judit Masco is in this privileged circle because, after working so many years as a model, she has developed a special ability to spot emerging trends, as is the case with these. capri pants It will be a trend this autumn 2023.

Zara Linen Pants Trend 2023

In one of the last pictures shared on her Instagram profile, the model bets on a casual outfit, one of the garments in particular caught our attention. The Catalan combines a basic black T-shirt with a blue and white checked shirt, open, as an overshirt, With all this he also adds a pair of jeans. But this jeans is not of the classic pattern, instead it cuts till the middle of the calf.

The pants that were a symbol of the 2000s are back

model chooses a cropped jean pants, Medium rise and light wash, very suitable for summer. At the bottom of the pant, which is below the waist, it has some fringe decoration made of the same fabric as the pant and has a twist that adds volume to the area.

And we are not surprised that Judit Masco bet on this pattern, because it is a trend that the catwalks have already predicted. If we think a little about the context in which we find ourselves, it is not at all unusual for this trend to return. and is that capri pants were a essential in the early 2000s And this is one of those decades that new generations are turning to the most when it comes to saving both fashion and beauty trends.

It is not the only one that has already joined the trend, as we have also been able to see capri jean, Similar to what the Catalan model has chosen for her professional partnergigi hadid, Roaming the streets of New York. In his case, he also pairs it with a simple black T-shirt and pointed-toe shoes, which shows off the versatility of these pants.

Yolanda Hadid’s daughter has been followed by other fashion faces. in 2000s icon pants They have been adopted by celebrities such as Kate Moss, Jackie Kennedy and Gigi’s sister Bella Hadid.

These pants have made a comeback this summer thanks to a handful of fashion houses that have set out to reclaim the micro-trend. and it’s the opposite of shorts or bermudas cover your knees A troublesome topic for many women. So, it could be that even though we’ve seen them timidly this summer, next summer they’ll make a big appearance.

The most famous designers have chosen this garment. You can find a cargo version of capri pants in the latest Isabel Marant collection. Jacquemus Altered Jean Capri Pants the star piece of your parade Spring-Summer 2023 and in this they are decorated with a 90s polka dot motif.

This garment joins other garments that are already in most trendy costumes. Low-waisted pants, chain belts, from the 2000s crop tops or tie-dye prints, just to name a few trends that make up the collections that we can see in any low-cost store.

In the ‘beauty’ area, we recently saw how Bella Hadid reclaimed the zigzag parting and how clip-on hairpins and fine-toothed tweezers began to adorn the hairstyles of Zara models and the most daring girls.