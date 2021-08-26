Capri, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom at the La Fontelina beach club

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry the characters of this last weekend of July. She is the American singer with an extraordinary voice, who won 5 MTV Video Music Awards and he is the legendary British actor who plays in the “Lord of the Rings” trilogies. He has been a couple since 2019 with Katy Perry and from their love was born in 2020 the little girl who was given the name of Daisy Dove Bloom who will celebrate her first birthday on August 26.

Until now, the two artists have managed to keep their presence in Capri hidden, but the charm and appeal of the Fontelina has been stronger than the desire for the unknown. And in the late morning they went down to the beach club which is located right at the base of the Faraglioni, where it is almost impossible to reserve a deck chair or a sunbed, so much so is the request. Obviously, the two artists, who are in Capri to go up this evening on the stage of the Certosa di San Giacomo for a charity event in favor of UNICEF, could not be said no. The two, after getting off the yacht that was moored off the Faraglioni, arrived at Fontelina and stayed on the beach for a long time away from prying eyes and the flashes of the paparazzi. After the typical lunch and souvenir photo for the restaurant, the couple took the way back after a short walk on the pier of the tourist port. This evening highly anticipated by a respectable parterre that arrived on the island to participate in the event that will yield UNICEF, to which the proceeds from the auction of the vintage racing car a 1961 Cooper Junior which was part of of the racing car stable of the legendary Steve McQueen.