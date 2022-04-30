Capri sandals: The history of this iconic flat shoe

In this busy corner of Italy, where the narrow streets huddle along the coast, you get the feeling of being in an oasis of luxury: it is here that celebrities flock during the summer to wear fashion in shorts, dresses lightweight and… the ever-present Capri (or Positano) sandals. Not even Jackie Kennedy Onassis could resist: in 1971 she was photographed wearing these flat sandals with light pants, a T-shirt and a scarf tied on her head to hold her hair.

Jackie Kennedy Onassis in Capri 1971. Photo: Getty Images

But she is not the only one: the Swedish journalist Pia (Jenny Ann) Lindstrom, accompanied by her mother Ingrid Bergman, was also photographed with the iconic shoes. In this 1955 shot, they walk through the streets of Capri together with the flip flops leather, with shorts and straw bags. This is the natural sense of glamor that can be experienced on the small Mediterranean island and worn with fabulous looks ideal for summer.

Pia (Jenny Ann) Lindstrom and Ingrid Bergman, in Capri 1955. Photo: Getty Images

According to locals, in the sixties and seventies, the stars went to the boutiques of Via Camerelle (built with the intention of linking the center of the island with the imperial villa of Tragara, today a cult destination for summer shopping) to carefully choose your flip flopsaccording to your taste and style. In a short time, these shoes they have been nicknamed (with good reason) ‘Capri’. Now celebrities can’t do without them for their summer looks, perfect with knitted mini dresses, full skirts and denim shorts (as worn by Alessandra Ambrosio, Annabelle Belmondo and Sienna Miller).

Alessandra Ambrosio. Photo: Getty Images Annabelle Belmondo. Photo: Courtesy Siena Miller. Photo: Getty Images

Before Jackie, Diana Vreeland wore them

Diana Vreeland arrived in Pompeii in 1935 and, in the streets of the city immortalized by the eruption of Vesuvius, noticed a couple in the act of love: he was wearing a pair of capri sandals, characterized by a leather strap between the toes fat and ankle, while the strap around the ankle was fixed behind the heel. He immediately made a sketch to print the image on paper and, once in Capri, had them made by a local craftsman. Thus were born the perfect sandals for summer, which have become the symbol of the island and of the eternal Italian summer.

