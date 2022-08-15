Captain America 4 already has a date, here are the details

As was the advance of Diario Libre, Marvel confirmed at the San Diego Comic-Con the title of the fourth installment of Captain America. The film will hit theaters on May 3, 2024 and will be named Captain America: New World Order.

What we know so far about Captain America 4

We first know that the identity of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is now that of Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson, following the events of the Falcon and Winter Soldier series. As a curiosity, New World Order is the name of the last episode of this series in which Wilson adopts the identity of Captain America.

Sam Wilson’s main difference from Steve Rogers, and also from John Walker, is that Wilson has no powers. So, in the words of producer Nate Moore, this film will explore what it means to be Captain America when you don’t have superpowers.

What characters could we see? First of all, Walker himself, played by Wyat Russel, and Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes. We could also see Julia Louis-Dreyfus’s Valentina Allegra from Fountaine and Emily VanCamp’s Sharon Carter.

The script will be in charge of Malcolm Spellman who already worked on Falcon and the Winter Soldier. He will work alongside Dalan Musson, another of the series’ writers. The director will be Julius Onah, whom we saw in The Colverfield Paradox.

And you, are you waiting for this movie?