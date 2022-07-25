‘Captain America 4’ already has a release date and a very revealing title: what will the successor of Chris Evans be like? – Movie News

‘Captain America: New World Order’, with Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, opens a new stage for the superhero.

the title for captain america 4 It has been announced at San Diego Comic Con. The new Marvel adventure will be called New World Order and, basically, that’s just what it means for the franchise. The settlement of Anthony Mackie in the role of the superhero after succeeding Chris Evans opens a door that will begin a new stage. A new actor and a new version of the character, just like in the comics.

The first thing you should know is that you have to write down a date on the calendar: the May 3, 2024 It has been the date chosen to receive Sam Wilson’s Captain America. Not many details about this film are yet known, but its title already raises something very interesting.





What does ‘New World Order’ mean?

Like everything Marvel does, the title chosen is not random. ‘New World Order’ was the name of the first episode of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, so it already connects with the story of Sam Wilson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When we meet him after Avengers: Endgamerejects the idea of ​​being the new Captain America, but the Government appoints John Walker in his position, which ultimately triggers Sam Wilson to take over. captain america 4 will continue to explore how it feels to Sam Wilson to be the replacement for Steve Rogers.

Contrary to other films, this time New World Order does not come from any comic but is an organization that was born in The Incredible Hulk #403 (1993). Interestingly, it was founded by Red Skull, a classic Captain America villain that we saw in the first avenger and later in infinity war Y end game. Perhaps we will see him again in the fourth installment of the superhero.

The role of Sharon Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

One of the loose ends currently in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is what role does sharon carter have (Emily VanCamp). Falcon and the Winter Soldier ended with an interesting twist by introducing Peggy Carter’s niece as the Power Broker. As the post-credits scene tells, Carter has been pardoned and can return to the United States. She holds a key position, with access to CIA government secrets, which she intends to use. Since she was introduced in the series, we hope that you will continue to explore her involvement in the MCU in this new installment.

The development of captain america 4 was announced after the end of Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The creator of the fiction, Malcolm Spellman, and the screenwriter Dalan Musson are in charge of the script. More than a year has passed since then and hardly any details have been released. Now it is finally known that Marvel has reserved May 3, 2024 to release it and, although no shooting start date is known, everything is underway.

Captain America: New World Order It will be released towards the end of Phase 4 and more than a decade after Chris Evans began playing Captain America.

