“Captain America 4”, the next film with Anthony Mackie, found its director

Sam Wilson embraced the legacy of being the new Captain America in “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.” (Marvel Studios)

More than a year after the launch of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Disney+the future project Marvel about the new Captain America is very close to materializing with the election of a director. As you remember, the actor Anthony Mackie officially became the next bearer of the shield, after Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), during the events of the platform’s original series streaming.

According to recent information from The Hollywood Reporter, julius onah will direct the film. The Nigerian-American filmmaker previously became known for his behind-the-scenes work on The Cloverfield Paradox the 2018 thriller that starred Mary Elizabeth Winstead and was part of the successful horror franchise.

Anthony Mackie will star in the fourth installment of the superhero film series. (Marvel Studios)

With Mackie leading the main cast in his role as sam wilsonfinally the production takes a step forward to make the fourth installment of the film saga a reality Captain America. The African-American star will resume his role as a continuation of what was seen in the television fiction that he shared with Sebastian Stan, that is, we will no longer see him in his facet as Falcon.

It is not yet clear if Chris Evans will have a cameo in the role of Rogers the original soldier who carried this superhero title and one of the original members of the initiative Avengers. in the end of Avengers: Endgametraveled to the past to recover the time he lost and have a quiet life with agent Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell). One of the last scenes reveals the dance they both promised each other before he sacrificed himself during World War II. For this reason, at present, this character looks advanced in age.

The character made history as the first black Captain America, an event that had not been seen outside of comics until then. (Marvel Studios)

captain america 4 It does not yet have an official release date within the release schedule of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM). The most recent films of this fictional narrative to reach the cinema were Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessreleased in May this year, and Thor: Love and Thunderwhich has just arrived on the big screen on July 7.

Anthony Mackie is the MCU’s first black Captain America

When The Falcon and The Winter Soldier aired its first episode, Evans’s absence was evident and became more noticeable the moment he appeared John Walker (Wyatt Russell), who billed himself as the successor of steve rogers. At first, he seemed to be such a committed soldier just like the Chap that we all knew, but it turned out to be one more imitation that was not up to par.

The miniseries “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” worked as a prelude to the story that “Captain America 4” will tell. (Marvel Studios)

Episode after episode, Walker emerges as a formidable antagonist in the midst of a battle against an anti-nationalist group known as the Flag Smashers. Anthony Mackie gives life to a falcon that he still does not have the confidence to become the heir to this legacy, despite the fact that the original placed his trust in him. Towards the end, he is faced with the responsibility of stopping both threats that grow around him and dazzles in an outfit made in his own style – with wings included – and presents himself as the first black captain america In the universe live action.

