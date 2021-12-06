Captain America 4 with Anthony Mackie? Tom Holland’s answer is absurd

During a recent interview with Tom Holland was asked what do you think if Anthony Mackie will manage to have a film of Captain America all for himself after what is seen in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, where his character finally inherited the shield that belonged to Steve Rogers. Holland’s answer is perfect.

Also on ComicBook microphones, Holland talked about this great possibility for his colleague Anthony Mackie and how much he deserves a film of his own, however it is not exactly a film about his character: “He hasn’t had his movie yet, he has had a TV series but not his movie yet. Also, the series was called The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and not The Falcon. I saw those rumors online where everyone said ‘Ah here’s Tom Holland taking it all back’, but I’m not taking anything back, there is no Falcon movie yet“.

Some time ago, Marvel producer Nate Moore compared Falcon to Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky: “I think it’s not Steve Rogers, and I think that’s a good thing“Moore said during the Comicbook Phase Zero podcast. Adding:”Because to me, this new Cap is Rocky. He will be the underdog in any situation. He is not a Super Soldier. He is not a hundred years old. He doesn’t have the Avengers on his side. What will happen to this guy who has announced publicly and more or less without support [che aveva ricevuto Steve] ‘Am I the new Captain America’? What happens now? I think it’s fascinating because he’s a [semplice] man. A man with a shield and wings, but he’s a man. So we’ll give him a lot of it and we’ll make him earn [questo titolo], and we’ll see what happens when you are outdated, outclassed, super-everything “then anticipates” What makes someone Captain America? And that’s something we’re going to try with Mackie and Sam Wilson“.

The film does not yet have a director but the script for Captain America 4 will be written by Dalan Musson and the showrunner of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Malcolm Spellman.