Captain America, an Easter egg in Endgame reveals a true and very sad story of the character

It’s been two years since Avengers: Endgame, but there are still fans interested in the small details of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and this little trivia about Captain America it’s just for them. It has in fact been noted that there is a detail in the Russo brothers’ film easter egg that reveals a sad story by Steve Rogers.

Let’s talk about the sequence in which Captain America and Iron Man travel back in time: after failing the first attempt in 2012 – and effectively giving way to the events of the series Loki – the two then return to the 1970s to retrieve one of the Power Gems. Here, Steve Rogers disguises himself in a uniform whose tag reads “Roscoe”. Not a random name.

It is in fact a Marvel comic book character first appeared in Captain America and The Falcon n. 177, created by Steve Englehart And Sal Buscema. Roscoe Simons can “boast” a decidedly dark and dramatic narrative arc: he was a big fan of Captain America, but the hero who at that time gave up the costume and lives in anonymity as Nomad. Roscoe goes after him and asks Falcon to train him as the new Captain America.

The young man even gets to get a copy of the costume and foil a robbery, but he comes later kidnapped along with Falcon by Red Skullconvinced to have the real Captain in front of him. When he finds out the truth, the villain kills Roscoe and hangs the corpse on the roof. A brutal murder that pushes Steve Rogers to abandon the role of Nomad and return to wearing the shield.

An incredibly gloomy and dark easter egg, definitely put on purpose by Marvel Studios to track down comic fans looking for details like this. Did you notice it?

