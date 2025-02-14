Captain America: Brave New World post-credit scene explained: who are ‘The Others’ and what do they mean for the MCU?

What To Know In his quest to prevent a looming world war, he faces a cunning villain and the formidable Red Hulk portrayed by Harrison Ford.

Attention: This article contains SPOILERS for Captain America: Brave New World.

The highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, Captain America: Brave New World, is now in theaters, starring Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson as the new Captain America. In his quest to prevent a looming world war, he faces a cunning villain and the formidable Red Hulk portrayed by Harrison Ford.

Like many superhero films, especially those from Marvel, this movie features a post-credit scene. After the story wraps up and the screen fades to black, viewers are treated to an intriguing sequence that concludes the film. For those eager to know what’s next from Marvel, patience during the credits is rewarded with this tantalizing glimpse.

The post-credit scene brings audiences back to The Raft, a high-security prison set in the ocean where rebellious Avengers were once held captive during Captain America: Civil War. Now, Thaddeus Ross finds himself imprisoned there to prevent further Red Hulk crises. However, he’s not alone in this isolated facility.

The scene reveals another familiar face—The Leader, played by Tim Blake Nelson. Returning to the MCU after 17 years, his character surrenders at the film’s end. To thwart any potential escapes or schemes, he too is confined at The Raft. It is here that Sam visits him and receives shocking news about an impending threat.

The Leader cryptically hints at an approaching danger.

He suggests multiple worlds exist beyond what heroes currently know.

Sam is left stunned by The Leader’s revelations. For Marvel fans who have followed recent releases closely, these words hold significant meaning. Sterns refers to a multiverse collision—a pivotal event threatening every universe within Marvel’s expansive narrative landscape.

This massive convergence sets up future films like Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Heroes from different dimensions will battle each other in attempts to safeguard their realities—even if it means sacrificing others.

‘The Others,’ as dubbed by The Leader in Captain America: Brave New World, represent those striving to protect their own realms—potentially including characters like Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Men; Wolverine; Deadpool; X-Men; Ben Affleck’s Daredevil; variations of Fantastic Four…

Among these figures looms one particularly grave menace—Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom. He is anticipated as orchestrating a climactic clash that spawns Battleworld—a realm where destiny hangs precariously for all involved within MCU lore itself!

The Leader theorizes about this impending confrontation based on Earth-616 events observed thus far.

This climactic showdown draws nearer with each passing moment according to calculations made via meticulous analysis combined with recent occurrences witnessed on Earth-616 itself.