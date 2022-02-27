‘Captain America: Civil War’: 22 hidden details in the Marvel movie

Like all Marvel movies, the third installment of the Chris Evans saga is full of winks and references to previous feature films in the saga or to the comics.

Captain America: Civil War It marked a before and after for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and for the history of the superhero genre. For the first time, an action film showed its heroes divided over a question of conscience: Should people with superpowers be allowed to act freely or should they follow the rules and reveal their identities? This question, among others, was developed in the third installment of the Steve Rogers saga. The character played by Chris Evans had already stood out in the genre with the winter soldier -which is still one of the best UCM films-, but the plot of Civil War confirmed that his was the ultimate superhero. In this installment of Marvel, a new ‘status quo’ causes the rupture between the Avengers. Citizens want responsibility for the damage caused in previous missions and the Sokovia Agreements are established. From that moment, it is established that superheroes must be supervised and have to answer to the United Nations. While Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) agrees, Steve Rogers rises as the voice of the opposition and creates his own side. Captain America and Iron Man fight, for the first time, face to face. Leaving the tensions aside, the Marvel tape is full of winks, secrets and other hidden details that we leave you below.

coded message

At the beginning of the movie, the Winter Soldier types in a code: 17826. These numbers have given a lot to talk about, since, if they are typed on a ‘keypad’ telephone, what is written is STAN. What it really means is unknown, but many believe it is linked to Stan Lee, the father of Marvel, or even Sebastian Stan, the actor who plays the character.

crossbones weapons

The supervillain Crossbones, played by Frank Grillo, is equipped with bracelets that could take down his enemy in a couple of seconds. Those same weapons, albeit electrified, appear later in Spider-Man: Homecoming. They are no longer carried by Crossbones, but by Shocker and they serve to give poor Peter Parker a shock. “I caught the bracelet in the cleaning of Lagos. The rest is all my design”is heard on tape for reference.

Déjà vu… or almost!

Damion Poitier, the actor who plays Crossbones’ ally, is an old acquaintance from the Marvel universe, but you’d never guess in what role. It turns out that Poitier lent his body to bring Thanos to life in the post-credits scene of The Avengers (2012). He had a good layer of makeup on and the occasional digital touch-up, but it was him. He was later replaced by Josh Brolin, who would play the Mad Titan until the end of the Infinity War saga.

redwing

In Civil War, it is the first time that Halcón (Anthony Mackie) uses Redwing. Although in the film he is a security drone, in the comics Redwing is an actual falcon with whom Sam Wilson maintains a telepathic link. He first appeared in the comic Captain America #117, released in 1969.

Tribute

If you look at the decorations in Wanda’s room, you can see a picture of a platinum blonde little boy. It is the same hair color as his brother Pietro, who died in Avengers: Age of Ultron. It is possible that it is a tribute to Quicksilver, who does not appear again in the Cinematic Universe. Yes, there is a nod to him in the WandaVision series, where the superhero appears but played by Evan Peters, who brings him to life in the X-Men saga.

Replica of a distant past

There is a key scene in the history of Tony Stark that we can see in Captain America: Civil War. In it, a rejuvenated Tony -played by Robert Downey Jr. and digitally retouched – talks to his parents, Howard (John Slattery) and Maria Stark (Hope Davis). At a certain point, Maria asks her son to say goodbye to her father, but she doesn’t. Not saying goodbye to him torments Tony deeply, as he tells Obadiah Stane (Jeff Bridges).

Miriam

After finishing his conference, Tony Stark crosses paths with Miriam Spencer, who lost her son Charles in Sokovia in the events of Age of Ultron. It is performed by Alfred Woodardwho also starred in the Netflix series luke cage as Mariah Dillard. At the time, the fact that she played two different characters meant that the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Netflix Universe were narratively different.

The office of tears

As Steve Rogers listens to the King of Wakanda’s speech, in which he says that superhero justice kills innocent people, there’s a wink in the background that might go unnoticed. It is the design of a monkey on a tricycle. We already saw it in the first Captain America movie, The First Avenger, when Steve draws that figure after being booed on stage. The monkey wears the Captain America costume, hinting at how bad the superhero feels about his new identity. Now the drawing has a completely different interpretation.

A premonitory table?

During the presentation of the Sokovia Accords, the table was divided into two very clear factions. On the right, Wanda, Vision and Falcon. On the left, Black Widow, Captain America and Iron Man. Interestingly, all those on the right were reduced to dust after Thanos snap in Infinity War, while the others survived. There is one more thing and that is that Tony Stark appears in the background, as if separated from the rest, implying that he is isolated from others. Coincidence or staging?

borrowed speech

At Margaret ‘Peggy’ Carter’s funeral, her niece, Sharon Carter, takes the floor from the pulpit to deliver a moving speech about her aunt. Comic fans will probably be familiar with it, as it’s taken from the Civil War comics. Specifically, from a page in which Captain America himself recites the text. The similarities are especially present in the original version of the tape.

Wakandans forever

At the United Nations, T’Challa and his father T’Chaka are speaking in the Wakandan language. It is a fictional language but it is based on Xhosa, one of the eleven official languages ​​of South Africa. The character of the King of Wakanda, played by Chadwick Boseman, is extensively developed in Black Panther, which would see the light of day two years later.

Cell D23

When bucky barnes/Winter Soldier (sebastian stan) is imprisoned, he ends up inside a cell with the letter “D” and the number “23”. The combination is a nod to the D23an event for Disney fans in which Marvel Studios he usually announces some of the projects he is working on. They also usually update the status of their upcoming movies and series, as well as tell news about them. Many times, the actors involved take the stage to break the news.

The wink for fans of ‘Arrested Development’

The boarding ladder that appears in the background of the airport where the superheroes face each other is from the series Arrested Development. Joe and Anthony Russo, the directors of Captain America: Civil War, were placed behind the scenes of five episodes of fiction, including the pilot chapter. In Arrested Development, this quirky vehicle is the family’s mode of transportation bluth.

Ant-Man is an arrow!

In the Marvel comics, specifically Avengers #223, Clint Barton/Hawk Eye shoot an arrow with Scott Lang/Ant Man above. This moment appears in the fight between the superheroes. In that comic, in addition, also appears crossbonesthe villain at the beginning of the film.

“The Visionary”

On Captain America: Civil Warthose superheroes who do not sign the Sokovia Accords they are sent to prison. Clint Barton/Hawk Eye (Jeremy Renner) is locked in it and, at one point, defies Tony Stark/Hombre de Hierro (Robert Downey Jr.) when he goes to visit them by calling him “visionary”. In the original version, the word used is “the futurist” (the futurist), a term that is referred to in the comics. In addition, Downey Jr. released an album titled The Futurist in 2004.

Romanoff’s weapons

At the end of the movie, when bucky barnes/Winter Soldier (sebastian stan) arrives in Siberia, he opens a compartment of the Quinjet that reads “Romanoff”. Therefore, it seems that the character uses the weapons of Natasha Romanoff/black widow (Scarlett Johansson) to fight in the final battle of the film.

dottie

When steve rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) and bucky barnes/Winter Soldier (sebastian stan) are reminiscing about their past exploits, they recall a mission where the Winter Soldier called himself “Dot”. This looks like a reference to Dottie Underwoodthe Soviet opponent of Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) in the series Agent Carter.

The voice of the answering machine

On Captain America: Civil WarZemo (Daniel Brühl) is the one who has been manipulating everything so that the Avengers split up. When the villain hears the voice of his dead wife during the Battle of Sokovia in Avengers: Age of Ultron– on the answering machine, it is the voice of Ann Russothe woman from Anthony Russo, co-director of the film. On Captain America: The Winter SoldierAnn Russo gave life to a member of the organization STRIKE.

Iron Man vs Captain America

The moment when steve rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) and Tony Stark/Hombre de Hierro (Robert Downey Jr.) face each other recreates one of the covers of the Civil War comic series. This is the image in which the Sentinel of Liberty raises his shield against the Armored Avenger’s armor.

All day!

During the fight between steve rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) and Tony Stark/Hombre de Hierro (Robert Downey Jr.), the Sentinel of Liberty says his iconic phrase “I could be doing this all day” after being hit by his opponent. This is a reference to two scenes from Captain America the First Avenger, the debut of the superhero in the cinema. We can hear that phrase when Steve Rogers is beaten in an alley before receiving the super soldier serum and during his confrontation with Red Skull (Hugo Weaving).

Stan Lee Cameo

As was the tradition in the movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe before his death, Stan Lee, the creator of the House of Ideas superheroes, made a cameo. In this movie he was a delivery man delivering a package to Tony Stark/Hombre de Hierro (Robert Downey Jr.). Lee, when saying the name of the Armored Avenger, is wrong and in the original version calls him “Tony Stank”. In the Spanish dubbed version, this name was translated as “Tony Is”what james rhodes/War machine (Don Cheadle) replies: “Yes. This is Tony There. Right. Here he is”. If you watch the movie on Disney+ and put the subtitles in Spanish, “Tony Stank” has been translated as “Tony Pond”.