Captain America: Civil War, Chris Hemsworth thought he was canceled from the MCU

Chris Hemsworth had doubts about Thor’s return to the MCU after Captain America: Civil War, in which he was not present, even thinking he was canceled.

Thor: Ragnarok – Chris Hemsworth in an image from the first teaser

In the new book The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Hemsworth confesses that he seriously thought that Thor was canceled and that there would be no more movies with his character after Captain America: Civil War. In the film, in fact, Thor is not present with other Avengers such as the Hulk and Black Widow, so the actor immediately thought the worst:

“We were on the Avengers: Age of Ultron press tour and everyone was talking about Civil War. I didn’t know anything, I was wondering what Civil War was. They explained to me that it would be the next Captain America movie, with Iron Man, Spider-Man, Vision … I didn’t understand, at one point I thought they were erasing me “.

In the personal fight between Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) over the fugitive Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), framed for the murder of the King of Wakanda, there was little room for Thor and Hulk. Chris Hemsworth remembers that when he found out that Mark Ruffalo hadn’t been involved too, he thought: “So what are we doing here?”

As we all know, obviously Chris Hemsworth’s fears were totally unfounded, since then Thor is back in a big way with three other films and will soon be in theaters in Thor: Love and Thunder, the latest film by Taika Waititi to be released in theaters at July 2022.

In the cast of the film, in addition to Chris Hemsworth will return Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, together with Melissa McCarthy, Karen Gillian, Taika Waititi, Christian Bale, Russell Crowe, Matt Damon, Tessa Thompson, Sam Neill, Jaimie Alexander, Luke Hemsworth, Sean Gunn .