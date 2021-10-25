News

Captain America: Civil War, Chris Hemsworth thought he was canceled from the MCU

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Chris Hemsworth had doubts about Thor’s return to the MCU after Captain America: Civil War, in which he was not present, even thinking he was canceled.

Chris Hemsworth is one of the pillars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to the character of Thorbut when it was shot Captain America: Civil War he seriously thought of having been canceled by cinecomics.

Thor: Ragnarok – Chris Hemsworth in an image from the first teaser

In the new book The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Hemsworth confesses that he seriously thought that Thor was canceled and that there would be no more movies with his character after Captain America: Civil War. In the film, in fact, Thor is not present with other Avengers such as the Hulk and Black Widow, so the actor immediately thought the worst:

“We were on the Avengers: Age of Ultron press tour and everyone was talking about Civil War. I didn’t know anything, I was wondering what Civil War was. They explained to me that it would be the next Captain America movie, with Iron Man, Spider-Man, Vision … I didn’t understand, at one point I thought they were erasing me “.

Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston in the movie Thor

Loading...
Advertisements
Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston in the movie Thor

In the personal fight between Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) over the fugitive Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), framed for the murder of the King of Wakanda, there was little room for Thor and Hulk. Chris Hemsworth remembers that when he found out that Mark Ruffalo hadn’t been involved too, he thought: “So what are we doing here?”

Thor: Love and Thunder: Chris Hemsworth, the photo with the son and that too sincere answer

As we all know, obviously Chris Hemsworth’s fears were totally unfounded, since then Thor is back in a big way with three other films and will soon be in theaters in Thor: Love and Thunder, the latest film by Taika Waititi to be released in theaters at July 2022.

In the cast of the film, in addition to Chris Hemsworth will return Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, together with Melissa McCarthy, Karen Gillian, Taika Waititi, Christian Bale, Russell Crowe, Matt Damon, Tessa Thompson, Sam Neill, Jaimie Alexander, Luke Hemsworth, Sean Gunn .


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

807
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
656
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
638
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
564
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
529
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
457
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
428
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
415
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
349
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
322
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top