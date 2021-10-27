Captain America: the shield up for auction | Cinema

Hake’s Auctions has announced that a very important heirloom from the Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently being auctioned: Captain America’s shield.

“This is an absolute must for any Captain America fan and a rare opportunity to steal a key item from the Marvel Cinematic Universe hero.”, said Hake chairman Alex Winter, “It’s one of the most important Marvel movie props ever to be auctioned, both in terms of iconicity and material provenance.”

The excuse in question is one of 24 shields used during the making of Avengers: Endgame, and was built by Marvel Studios Senior Prop Master Russell Bobbitt. It measures 24 ″ in diameter and 3 ″ in depth. It was built with a high density foam and aluminum.

We saw for the last time the Cap of Chris Evans in Avengers: Endgame, here is all the information on the cinecomic Marvel:

Avengers: Endgame was directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and was written by Christopher Markus And Stephen McFeely. Among the executive producers also Jon Favreau, director of the first two Iron Man.

The cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper, Josh Brolin, Evangeline Lilly, Gwyneth Paltrow, Sebastian Stan and Chadwick Boseman.

The official synopsis of cinecomic:

Half of the living things in the universe have been wiped out and a single future now seems possible. Will the Avengers and their superhero allies be able to undo the destructive power of the Infinity Stones? We are at the end of the game, and it is time to make sacrifices.

