News

Captain Hook, Steven Spielberg reveals: “It was born as a musical”

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman11 hours ago
0 31 1 minute read

Steven Spielberg is now the director of West Side Story, but did you know that his first musical was to be Hook – Captain Hook? The director revealed this in a recent interview.

Although several of his works have, in one way or another, involved or included musical moments, the first true film musical directed by Spielberg should have been the 1991 film with Robin Williams and Dustin Hoffman. Hook – Captain Hook.

But then why was it not so?

I went through it after the first week of shooting and took all the songs off“Spielberg admitted to the Guardian’s microphones”It was the biggest paradigm shift I’ve ever had while shooting a movie. But for some odd reason, it just didn’t seem like the right choice [mantenere le canzoni]“.

Maybe I didn’t feel ready to shoot a musical. In 1941 I was ok with doing those little numbers, or in The Temple of Doom, and then later there was that zero-gravity dance on that Bee Gees tune in Ready Player One“he then continued”But I also had some false starts, with scripts that I had started developing as original musicals. At some point, I decided that I had to show courage in my beliefs“.

And what better occasion than the remake of West Side Story, the musical it has always accompanied Steven Spielberg over the course of his life? West Side Story will arrive at the cinema on December 23rd.

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman11 hours ago
0 31 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

«The white lotus», a hellish paradise from which everyone wants to escape (Grade 8) – Corriere.it

September 15, 2021

Jennifer Aniston and Harry Styles dressed alike, fans and fashionistas lose their minds

August 22, 2021

Do you want to invest in Bitcoin? Here is an ETF that includes the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

October 8, 2021

Bridgerton star’s next Netflix project announced

October 6, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button