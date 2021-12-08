Captain Hook, Steven Spielberg reveals: “It was born as a musical”

Steven Spielberg is now the director of West Side Story, but did you know that his first musical was to be Hook – Captain Hook? The director revealed this in a recent interview.

Although several of his works have, in one way or another, involved or included musical moments, the first true film musical directed by Spielberg should have been the 1991 film with Robin Williams and Dustin Hoffman. Hook – Captain Hook.

But then why was it not so?

“I went through it after the first week of shooting and took all the songs off“Spielberg admitted to the Guardian’s microphones”It was the biggest paradigm shift I’ve ever had while shooting a movie. But for some odd reason, it just didn’t seem like the right choice [mantenere le canzoni]“.

“Maybe I didn’t feel ready to shoot a musical. In 1941 I was ok with doing those little numbers, or in The Temple of Doom, and then later there was that zero-gravity dance on that Bee Gees tune in Ready Player One“he then continued”But I also had some false starts, with scripts that I had started developing as original musicals. At some point, I decided that I had to show courage in my beliefs“.

And what better occasion than the remake of West Side Story, the musical it has always accompanied Steven Spielberg over the course of his life? West Side Story will arrive at the cinema on December 23rd.