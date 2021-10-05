News

Captain Kirk on a mission with Blue Origin

When they say, space, final frontier … to get where no man has gone before. William Shatner, the Canadian star famous worldwide for having played, since 1966, the role of Captain Jim Kirk in the cult television series will feel at ease in a special space mission “Star Trek “. From fantasy fiction to reality, the step is incredibly short. In fact, Shatner (class ’31) will be one of the “vip” passengers of the New Shepard space flight scheduled for next 12 October. The countdown has begun. This was announced by Blue Origin, the company of Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon.com.

Planet Labs co-founder Chris Boshuizen and Meditata co-founder Glen de Vries will be on board with Shatner. On the other hand, as for spatial matters, Shatner can only have accumulated a long and adventurous experience. Albeit for script needs. Star Trek, born from genius of Gene Roddenberry, he deeply marked the science fiction imagination. Anticipating future scenarios. In addition to having launched the equally iconic silhouette of the Enterprise, which has shared the dreams of cinephiles and amateurs only with the Millennium Falcon from Star Wars.

And who knows that William Shatner doesn’t really find himself driving a new Starfleet at the age of 90 in the shadow of the United Federation of Planets. At 90, Shatner becomes the oldest man to fly in space, even surpassing aerospace pioneer Wally Funk, who, at 82, took part in the first launch of Blue Origin.


