Captain Marvel 2 (The Marvels) will be crazy

Actress Brie Larson has acknowledged that when she read the script for Captain Marvel 2 (The Marvels) she thought it was crazy.

In 2023 we will be able to see the movie Captain Marvel 2 (The Marvels) of the director Nia DaCostabut for now we have few details of the plot, although we know that Brie Larson will repeat as Carol Danver and she will be accompanied by Monica RambeauTeyonah Parris who debuted in the series WandaVision and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) who will star Ms Marvel. In the distribution also stand out Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury Zawe Ashton who will be the villain, Seo Jun Park and Tony McCarthy.

In a recent interview, the actress Brie Larson has revealed what it felt like to read the script for Captain Marvel 2 (The Marvels):

“I wish I could talk about it. I can talk about my feelings about it. I can say that… I can’t say enough about how amazing our director, Nia DaCosta, is and what an honor it was to work with her, how immensely talented she is, how much I feel like she is the future.”

“And I could also say that when I first read the script for Captain Marvel 2 (The Marvels), I couldn’t believe what I was reading. I thought, this is crazy. And that’s what I love about Marvel is that they keep reinventing themselves. They continue to do what you would never think would be possible in these movies. And they are not afraid to go there.

“I think there are some great personal achievements of mine that I am very excited to share. But you know… It’s fun to have a little secret. And it’s fun to know that when this movie comes out, people will be thrilled. And I’ll keep it to myself a little longer.”

Captain Marvel 2 (The Marvels) will be released on February 17, 2023. While we wait for the first trailer to be released, we can see the rest of the installments of Marvel Studios where does this superheroine appear in the Disney Plus streaming platform.