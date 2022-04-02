Captain Marvel 2’s Latest Casting Has Major Implications For The Silver Surfer

Thename of a character from The Marvels implies a connection with another cosmic character: the Silver Surfer.

Actor Colin Stoneley has shared his resume on Mandy.com, One Take News has discovered. One of the papers that appears is that of “Papp-Tonn, a Kree scientist” in the marvels. He is a character adapted from the Marvel tradition, although very little known. Pap-Tonn (spelled slightly differently than it appears on Stoneley’s resume) made a one-off appearance in 1987 as a scientist experimenting with the Silver Surfer’s cosmic tablet while the latter was held captive by the Kree’s leader, the Supreme Intelligence. Given Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox and repossession of the film rights to the Fantastic Four and their entire cast, this could be a sign of things to come.

At the moment many details of the story and the characters of The wonders. It has been confirmed that the new actors who will be joining the sequel to the captain Marvel are Zawe Ashton as the main antagonist and the star of parasite Park Seo-joon in an unknown role. Additionally, a since-deleted Instagram Story featured what appeared to be Tessa Thompson’s portrait among the cast, implying that she will be reprising her role as Valkyrie from Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Endgame.

the marvels will feature a team-up between Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau, SWORD Agent (Teyonah Parris). Director Nia DaCosta discussed the balance of the story with three different heroes, saying, “It’s interesting, and something we thought about and worked on a lot, which was how we got each of these really big, exciting heroes into a blockbuster movie. two hours”. Captain Marvel has a history from the first movie, Kamala will have her show of Ms Marveland Monica Rambeau, we have only seen her a little in WandaVisionDaCosta added that she and the production team had considered, “What part of the journey do we need to see for each of them? How do we honor the part of the story they’re in in canon terms, while also within our story making them the same?”

Larson herself has been eager to publicize just how wild Los Maravillas will be.. “I can talk about my feelings around her,” he said, careful to avoid any spoilers. “I can say that… I can’t say enough about how amazing our director, Nia DaCosta, is and what an honor it was to work with her, how immensely talented she is, how much I feel like the future is. And I might as well I mean, when I first read the script, I couldn’t believe what I was reading. I was like, this is crazy.”

The wonders hits theaters February 17, 2023.