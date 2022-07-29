Captain Marvel and Shang-Chi will be key in ‘Avengers: Kang Dynasty’

The San Diego Comic-Con brought tons of news when it comes to Marvel Studios. But there was one announcement in particular that made the followers of the House of Ideas jump for joy: the confirmation of a phase 6 and two new Avengers feature films. The last time we saw this team together was in Avengers: Endgame and it didn’t end too well for them, even though they saved the Earth. Iron Man and Black Widow were out of the game, and Steve Rogers, in his own way,. The original group was thus dissolved being right now Thor, Hawkeye and Hulk the original membersbut seeing that the son of Odin is busy with other tasks (you have to see Thor: Love and Thunder to understand) and Hawkeye is half retired, you have to make way for the new flesh.







The director of Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings is the main clue

Although we recently brought you a text in which we tried to reunite the possible members of the Avengers, now thanks to ScreenRant we fall into that there are two names that certainly have enough ballots to fit in the new Avengers team as very important pieces: Shang-Chi and Captain Marvel. why? Everything would be related to the choice of director for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, Destin Daniel Cretton who directed Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, where we could also see Captain Marvel. Well, on that basis, Simu Liu is obviously familiar with Destin Daniel Cretton’s action direction, so the filmmaker would have a lot to gain there. And it seems that has a special affection for Brie Larsonwho will certainly carry significant weight considering that the threats facing the Avengers are cosmic.







“ Avengers: The Kang Dynasty arrive in 2025.

the marvels It is positioned as one of the great films of phase 5, and there we will possibly discover who the next Avengers will be. In the post-credits of Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings we can also see Bruce Banner, so although he is not in the same state as in the first Avengers It is likely that Mark Ruffalo will also become one of the main components of the new Avengers. So we would practically have three confirmed members. It remains to be seen how things play out, but seeing where the MCU is going and how the characters are lining up, if we are joining pieces of the puzzle little by little everything is fitting.