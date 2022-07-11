Captain Marvel and Valkyrie could have an affair, according to Tessa Thompson

Thor: Love and Thunder opens today in theaters, and although the critics have not been unanimous on this occasion praising Taika Waititi’s film as the best of Marvel (as usually happens in each premiere of the House of Ideas), It has ballots to be able to sweep the box office. Tessa Thompson, one of the project’s personal actresses, has been getting more and more prominence as the movies have been released. Valkyrie is at this point an essential of the UCM, so it is certain that we will see the character in more Marvel works soon.

Tessa Thompson drops a possible relationship with Brie Larson

The aforementioned actress who embodies the character, has now declared that little by little we will delve into Valkyrie’s personal life, until we know her love life in detail, of which Thompson herself has offered an appetizer of what we could see in the future. : “There are a lot of amazing men, women, otherworldly creatures within the MCU in the character canon. So, I think there are a lot of fish in the sea. She’s single and I love Carol… Brie Larson is a good friend of mine and I love spending time with her. I wouldn’t mind a thing with her for sure“, commented the actress during a new interview.

A romance between Captain Marvel and Valkyrie would mean that the character of Brie Larson, somehow, pasara to enter the independent universe of Thor, since the character of Thompson is aligned within the independent universe of Thor (as far as solo films are concerned, away from the global conflicts of other superheroes). In any case, this is just a wish of Thompson and, if it comes true, It will take us a while to see it come true, considering that there is still enough to Captain Marvel 2 or other deliveries of the son of Odin. Natalie Portman already wanted to join forces with Carol Danvers, so maybe we’ll see all three together.

