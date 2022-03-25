Captain Marvel is in the Metaverse (and has angered fans)

The topic has caused a lot of conversation and the feedback has been mostly negative. It has stung a lot among the fans that the actress has joined a movement, that of the Metaverse, which many associate with large corporations and the most aggressive capital, and even with the famous NFTs. And of course, the disgust has been monumental since they always perceived Brie as a free soul, with an independent career and to do.

In his tweet, Brie encourages her fans to meet in the future in your corner of the Metaversewhich basically promotes a company that is dedicated to create and sell art in the form of NFTs, and that we can acquire within this new parallel digital world. Come on, it is introducing us to one more business of all those that will emerge (supposedly) in this interesting ecosystem in the coming years. How angry have they been? Well, value it yourselves with the following Twitter response.

Hope you got paid $7,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 for this because that’s about how much damage you just did to your rep — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) March 17, 2022

One of the most striking tells Brie that “I hope they paid you 7,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 dollars for this because that is the damage you just did to your representative«. In other poetic pearls, they rebuke Larson by telling her that she has «turned into a corporate nightmare» and they show that one of the things that has stung them the most is their embrace of a Metaverse that many see as inconsistent with the actress’s career.

Mixed positions

However, and as is logical, there have been followers of the actress who have shown their support, and they have defended that he express himself with total freedom, as he wants and taking the paths he deems necessary in his career. What is clear is that as in all this type of controversy, there are two ways of looking at history. On the one hand, those who have followed the actress for years, like that independent icon that she is (despite Marvel).

On the other side of the coin are those who have enjoyed it in the Marvel universe and simply they are happy that their career is branching out in other ways that could be beneficial for your… wallet. In regards to metaverse, at the moment it does not seem to have won the favor of the public, which continues to criticize it insistently, due to its resemblance to other virtual bets of the past that failed miserably. Even with many games where buying and selling is as normal as walking.